Kim Kardashian rewears unreal jewel-encrusted vintage Dolce & Gabbana corset

Believe it not, global star Kim Kardashian is just like us. No, really. While the entrepreneur certainly has more wardrobe options than we could ever dream of, from time to time, Kim still opts for pieces that she has previously worn – and loved.

The 41-year-old has been busy navigating a jam-packed schedule recently, promoting the hotly anticipated season two of her family's reality show The Kardashians on an extensive press tour. However, in between TV appearances, Kim took some time to check in with her devoted 330m Instagram followers, and teased fans with a glimpse of her latest photoshoot – and, frankly, we are in awe.

Rocking an utterly dazzling Dolce & Gabbana corset and matching high-waisted knickers, Kim looked the picture of unadulterated decadence. The vintage co-ord pieces were adorned with lustrous crystals, and we couldn't help but admire her completely extra lingerie game. The tight-fitting bustier, featuring two black halter neck straps, glimmered alongside her shiny platinum bouffant updo.

However, if her look felt somewhat familiar, this is because it is not the first time that Kim has donned the unreal Dolce & Gabbana set.

Kim previously wore the bustier at her sister Kourtney's wedding celebration

In fact, she wore it previously at her sister Kourtney's Portofino wedding earlier this year, layered over a black spandex bodysuit – and who could possibly blame her?

Honestly, if we had this bedazzled co-ord in our lives, you'd have to prise it off our body. We absolutely love that Kim is unafraid to rewear certain statement pieces and style them into an entirely different look.

We can't wait to see how the photos turn out, but in the meantime, we're just trying to get through the day so we can wake up tomorrow and binge the first season two episode of The Kardashians. In terms of what viewers can expect, Kim kept her cards relatively close to her chest during an interview on Good Morning America.

"It's, like, a really, seriously deep, vulnerable episode that we really haven't talked about," Kim revealed. "I think people will be really surprised."

Before her appearance on the show, Kim stepped out on the streets of NYC in the most traffic-stopping ensemble. She wore her much-adored Balenciaga pantaleggings - one of the brand's signature designs, crafted from spandex leggings attached to stiletto heels for a hybrid effect - in a striking animal print alongside a black turtleneck glove top. We could never.

