3 beauty trends from London Fashion Week that are perfect for party season

As London Fashion Week has drawn to a close, we are still salivating over the stunning beauty looks that graced the runways of the British fashion hub this SS23.

Over at the Richard Quinn show, MAC's global senior artist Dominic Skinner explained, "The feature is the skin. We used two products and what you’re left with is a smooth, polished, pearlescent complexion," telling Hello! Fashion, "It’s everybody’s idea of dream skin." One of the products used was MAC’s cult favourite Studio Fix Foundation to achieve the flawless finish spotted backstage.

Here, our Beauty Assistant Lydia Mormen, identifies the three biggest beauty trends we spotted at London Fashion Week this season:

Embellished Eyes

Halpern, Paul & Joe, Mark Fast

When it comes to the beauty trends for SS23, bold embellished eyes aren’t going anywhere. At Paul and Joe, Halpern and Mark Fast neon highlighter shades were paired with quirky shapes and gemstones to create amplified eye looks. To give the trend a fresh spring/summer take, keep the skin dewy and glowing with a skin tint and a 'your lips but better' subtle glow.

Berry Lips

Rixo, Molly Goddard, David Koma

Usually reserved for the cooler, winter months deep berry lips are set to be a year round love affair thanks to shows like Rixo and David Koma. From near black to raspberry shades, the bold lip look was balanced with brushed up, fluffy brows and a barely there eye look that let the lips do the talking. Molly Goddard took the trend even further with bleached brows that kept all the focus on the purplish pouts seen on the runway.

Slick Style

Molly Goddard, Erdem, Simone Rocha

Forget face-framing, SS23 is all about wet look, off the face locks as seen at the Erdem and Simone Rocha shows. Consider embracing your natural hair by keeping the lengths dry with wet-look roots, to give your tresses extra texture, like the models at Molly Goddard.

