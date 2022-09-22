How Margot Robbie paid tribute to the Queen in black Celine cape at Amsterdam premiere The actress and her co-stars wore all black in honour of her majesty

Margot Robbie led the glamour at the London premiere of Amsterdam held at the Odeon Luxe cinema in Leicester Square.

The 32-year-old actress wore a custom Celine gown, which featured a ruched cut out bodice, slit front skirt and floor sweeping cape held in place by a choker collar. In one of the most dramatic red carpet appearances we've seen, she donned all black for the occasion which was reported to be a sign of respect to The Queen.

Margot Robbie wore custom Celine

Alongside Margot her costars Christian Bale, Rami Malek and Andrea Riseborough also honoured Elizabeth II in sombre black outfits. The tribute from the Amsterdam case followed the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, which was of course watched by millions around the world.

Margot relied on A list stylist Kate Young for her outfit, who accessorised the look with a sparkling diamond ring and silver stiletto sandals. Margot left her hair down in loose waves, which added a casual elegance to the demure look.

Margot's outfit was ostensibly a tribute to The Queen

Amsterdam, which Margot stars in is a 2022 period mystery comedy film written, directed, and produced by David O. Russell. It’s Russell's first film since Joy in 2015 which starred Jennifer Lawrence. The film features an ensemble cast with some of Hollywood's biggest names including Christian Bale, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, and Taylor Swift.

Margot posed with her costars who all wore black in solidarity

The actress has been hitting the promo tour circuit for her latest project, and was pictured out and about in New York city earlier this week on her way to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She wore a striking blue dress which was instantly recognisable. The Chiffon-trimmed button-embellished polka-dot silk midi dress is from Alessandra Rich, a favourite brand of the Princess of Wales and is renowned for their demure ultra-feminine dresses. The Italian-born, London-based designer launched her eponymous label in 2009.

