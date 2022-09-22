Dua Lipa is a Y2K dream in glossy low-waisted trousers and an ultra-fluffy handbag The singer's wardrobe is all killer, no filler

Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia tour wardrobe is on a roll – and yet, her off-duty outfits are just as impressive as those which she wears onstage while entertaining thousands of adoring fans.

After a brief spell in August during which the Potion singer took some time off to recharge, her global tour is now back underway and most recently, Dua soaked up the sights in Mexico while wearing the most unreal ensemble that we certainly won't forget in a hurry.

As ever, Dua's latest look had the Y2K trend at its core – an aesthetic that embodies a sense of playful nostalgia, harking back to popular styles from the early-to-mid 2000s.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 86.9m followers, Dua was serving 'long-lost member of Destiny's Child' – in the best possible way.

The 27-year-old wore a striking burnt orange ruffle top featuring a halter neckline, a pointed hem, and a subtle keyhole cut-out. Although her picturesque backdrop boasted glorious weather, Dua opted for a colour palette with more traditionally autumnal associations.

The singer paired her frilly halter top with glossy low-waisted trousers in a gorgeous rich burgundy shade. Featuring an alligator-inspired texture, the pair felt utterly evocative of that 2000s period in which girl bands flourished – especially with their straight-cut fit.

Dua finished off her look with glittery orange heels which matched the hue of her top perfectly, and the most incredible pistachio-coloured fluffy shoulder bag. Clearly the singer is all about insanely tactile fabrics, and we are 100% here for it.

Staging a mini catwalk moment, Dua was accompanied by close pal Simon Porte Jacquemus, the founder and designer behind his eponymous cult label.

The pair are the epitome of friend goals – after all, being besties with a fashion insider must come with the most incredible perks.

When Dua attended Simon's wedding in the south of France last month, she wore a totally sheer flowy white maxi which featured appliqué flowers from the brand's highly-coveted autumn/winter 2022 collection.

Let it be noted that if Dua and Simon are looking for a new squad member, we'd be more than happy to oblige.

