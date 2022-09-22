Lili Reinhart stuns in mint green suit to attend Max Mara show during Milan Fashion Week

Actress Lili Reinhart led the glamour at Milan Fashion Week today. The Riverdale actress attended the Max Mara show wearing a mint green pant suit which is part of the brand's SS23 collection.

The oversized blazer was teamed with wide leg trousers which created a dramatic silhouette. The 26-year-old Look Both Ways star paired the ensemble with a cropped white tube top which showed off her midriff, adding a modern edge to the outfit. To finish off the look she went for a simple pair of stud earrings and nude heels.

MORE: Lili Reinhart's powerful message about Kim Kardashian's 'harmful' Met Gala weight loss is so important

RELATED: 5 major trends we noticed on London Fashion Week's SS23 runways

Lili wore a mint green suit from Max Mara

For hair, Lili opted for a waved bob which lent the look a nostalgic old Hollywood aesthetic. The Ohio born star was spotted on the front row rubbing shoulders with the likes of Olivia Palermo, Emili Sindlev and Nicky Hilton. Olivia and Nicky opted to wear the brand's signature camel and beige tones to attend the show, which marks the start of the Italian Fashion Week.

Olivia Palermo and Nicky Hilton were also in attendance

It's no surprise Lili was on hand to support the heritage luxury brand. According to Women's Wear Daily the actress will be the 17th recipient of the annual WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award, which will be presented to her during the 2022 WIF Honors on October 27 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

MORE: Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan unveils stunning new look at Richard Quinn during London Fashion Week

RELATED: 5 standout street style trends from London Fashion Week

The Riverdale actress sat front row

"She embodies all aspects of our values as a businesswoman, talented actress and advocate for causes that put women at the center and make them feel good in their own skin,' explained Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti, Max Mara's global brand ambassador. “It is an honor and a pleasure to be able to celebrate such an artist, who to us is not only an ambassador of style but also of what Max Mara stands for as a brand."

The actress famously quit social media earlier this year. Taking to Twitter in a very rare post, she wrote: "The internet is bad for my mental health and I need to stay off of it for a while but thank you for all the love and support— can’t wait for you to see #lookbothways."