7 stylish chunky rings to boost your jewellery game

Orin Carlin
Chunky rings: upgrade your accessory collection – from Mejuri to Chanel
Forget spring cleaning, there is no better time than now to overhaul your jewellery arsenal. Now that we have bid farewell to the summer – no, we can't quite accept it either – the ever-tricky transitional dressing period presents the perfect opportunity to take stock and see which areas need some gentle improvement.
MORE: 5 spectacular jewellery pieces you need to see at the Van Cleef & Arpels exhibition
And where better place to start than with your current ring collection? Often with rings, sentimentality takes over and we can get stuck in a rut. Constantly re-wearing beloved pieces that we are emotionally wedded to is fairly common, however that doesn't mean we shouldn't switch it up from time to time.
Enter: the chunky ring. Thicker, slightly more unusual, shapes are all the rage right now and can be seriously handy in giving your outfit an infusion of fun.
Brightly coloured styles, for instance, skyrocketed in popularity last year thanks to the likes of Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa who favoured Barcelona-based brand La Manso's ultra-kitsch styles – as did practically the entirety of TikTok.
READ: 10 investment jewellery pieces that you'll cherish forever
RELATED: Watch rings and pendants: this new micro trend is the most stylish way to tell the time
But that's not to say that neon brights are all that jewellery brands have to offer this season. In fact, a flash of luxe chrome has the potential to elevate your outfit and add a certain je ne sais quoi.
On our current list of lust sits Alighieri's exquisitely rustic Infernal Storm ring – the perfect example of low-key lustrousness, as well as Swarovski's Chroma cocktail ring – simply destined to dazzle on the dancefloor.
Hello! Fashion shares the most stylish chunky rings to boost your jewellery game:
The Infernal Storm Ring, £290, Alighieri
Dôme ring, £58, Mejuri
SHOP NOW
La Manso NYC disc-detail ring, £74, Farfetch
Coco Crush ring, £3,050, Chanel
Chroma cocktail ring, £280, Swarovski
Colourful cocktail ring, £379, Thomas Sabo
Simuero Boya sterling-silver and quartz ring, £180, Selfridges
Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.