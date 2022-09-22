7 stylish chunky rings to boost your jewellery game

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Forget spring cleaning, there is no better time than now to overhaul your jewellery arsenal. Now that we have bid farewell to the summer – no, we can't quite accept it either – the ever-tricky transitional dressing period presents the perfect opportunity to take stock and see which areas need some gentle improvement.

And where better place to start than with your current ring collection? Often with rings, sentimentality takes over and we can get stuck in a rut. Constantly re-wearing beloved pieces that we are emotionally wedded to is fairly common, however that doesn't mean we shouldn't switch it up from time to time.

Enter: the chunky ring. Thicker, slightly more unusual, shapes are all the rage right now and can be seriously handy in giving your outfit an infusion of fun.

Brightly coloured styles, for instance, skyrocketed in popularity last year thanks to the likes of Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa who favoured Barcelona-based brand La Manso's ultra-kitsch styles – as did practically the entirety of TikTok.

But that's not to say that neon brights are all that jewellery brands have to offer this season. In fact, a flash of luxe chrome has the potential to elevate your outfit and add a certain je ne sais quoi.

On our current list of lust sits Alighieri's exquisitely rustic Infernal Storm ring – the perfect example of low-key lustrousness, as well as Swarovski's Chroma cocktail ring – simply destined to dazzle on the dancefloor.

Hello! Fashion shares the most stylish chunky rings to boost your jewellery game:

The Infernal Storm Ring, £290, Alighieri

Dôme ring, £58, Mejuri

La Manso NYC disc-detail ring, £74, Farfetch

Coco Crush ring, £3,050, Chanel

Chroma cocktail ring, £280, Swarovski

Colourful cocktail ring, £379, Thomas Sabo

Simuero Boya sterling-silver and quartz ring, £180, Selfridges

