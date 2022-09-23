Anna Sui's new homeware range is giving us the ultimate interiors inspiration for autumn These designer carpets are all your home needs for an instant refresh

Is your home in need of an autumnal style refresh? Anna Sui has collaborated with Ruggable to create an exclusive 22-piece collection that brings the legendary high-fashion designer’s bohemian aesthetic to your home.

The collection of carpets and rugs is inspired by Anna’s archived collections and current design signatures; dark romance and florals, alongside the one-of-a-kind designs and folk patterns that Anna is renowned for.

Ruggable x Anna Sui 'roses and pagodas' carpet

The nostalgic Ruggable x Anna Sui collection includes 16 whimsical rugs and six edgy doormats, all of which were shot inside Anna's New York City home. The collaboration was the fruit of Anna Sui and Ruggable founder, Jeneva Bell's belief that rugs are essential for tying a room together. The designs are available in various sizes with prices starting at £90.

Anna Sui with the 'Belle Epoche' piece from the collection

"At Ruggable, we’re dedicated to offering our customers elevated design and function at an accessible price, and our collaboration with Anna Sui has allowed us to do just that." Jeneva told Hello! Fashion, "I've personally always been a fan of Anna’s whimsical yet elevated style and I'm thrilled that the Ruggable x Anna Sui collection has allowed us to bring that joy into the home in a new way. We felt that her unique aesthetic aligned perfectly with Ruggable's mission of celebrating imperfection and embracing both the messy and the neat in life. The home should be a place of happiness and comfort, and Anna’s designs combined with Ruggable’s washable technology and quality provide a sense of optimism and fun."

Ruggable x Anna Sui 'Pop floral' doormat

Ruggable, pride themselves on luxury styles without compromising on functionality. "All our products are machine-washable, durable and low maintenance so they can withstand the fun of everyday life," the brand explained in a statement.

"Designing a room is very similar to designing a collection," Anna told Vogue earlier this year. Both require historical research for inspiration, a decisive colour palette, and "a mood I’m trying to create," she explained.

The Ruggable X Anna Sui capsule collection is available exclusively at ruggable.co.uk

