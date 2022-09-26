Rosie Huntington Whiteley just showed off how to style Bottega Veneta's over-the-knee boots at Milan Fashion Week These are going to be at the top of everyone's Autumn wishlist

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's love-love relationship with Bottega Veneta has been well documented.

For years the supermodel has been a huge fan of former creative director Daniel Lee's iconic designs for the Italian luxury heritage brand, and can be thanked for spearheading that iconic pouch bag obsession which she seemed to own in every colourway, spearheading the must-have accessory purchase of the 2020's making the clutch an instant wardrobe must-have.

Rosie showed off Bottega's latest boot style on her Instagram

Now the 35-year old mother of one has done it again, showing off her latest Bottega obsession... namely the brand’s lust worthy over-the-knee winter boots. Captioning the photo "4 x #bottegaveneta" Rosie showed off four outfits and three versions of Bottega's latest boots, which we have a feeling are going to be at the tippy top of every influencer fashion editor's autumn wishlist. She shared the photos on her stories as well, just hours after attending the brand's Milan Fashion Week SS23 show in one of the aforementioned outfits.

Lucky for us the model also showed off the perfect transitional wardrobe, demonstrating the best way to style the boots as we head into the colder months. (Thank you Rosie.) The founder of Rose Inc is renowned for her Instagram galleries, giving us a look into her enviable, ultra-luxe minimalist wardrobe.

Rosie gave fans a sneak peak into her Milan Fashion Week wardrobe

She paired the boots with an identical knee length slit dress in two colours, brown and navy, opting to keep the looks tonal. She also styled the white 'intreccio' version (more on that later) with a knee-length denim skirt and white trench coat. She then teamed the boots with a butter cream coloured maxi-shirt dress, which deftly demonstrated how to make summer pieces work for winter.

Rosie attended Bottega Veneta's SS23 show

Rosie tagged the Italian fashion house's new creative director Matthieu Blazy in her posts. One of the boots appears to be the 'Canalazzo Over-The-Knee Boot' in 'Butter' which retails at £2,110. The other two which are crafted in the brand’s Padded intreccio woven leather signature design are and as yet not available on the Bottega Veneta website, so we are pretty sure Rosie had first dibs on the designer goodies. The short versions are thankfully available online however.

Who is Matthieu Blazy?

Before joining Bottega Veneta, 38-year-old Matthieu Blazy had an impressive CV having worked with the likes of Raf Simons, Maison Martin Magiela, Céline, and Calvin Klein. He was appointed the new creative director of Bottega Veneta, back in 2021 in the days following Daniel Lee's departure.

The brand described the move as a "joint decision to end their collaboration." At the time Daniel Lee explained in a statement, "My time at Bottega Veneta has been an incredible experience. I am grateful to have worked with an exceptional and talented team and I am forever thankful to everyone who was part of creating our vision. Thank you to François-Henri Pinault for his support, and for the opportunity to be part of Bottega Veneta’s story." Matthieu Blazy had actually already been working Daniel Lee's 'second in command' and right hand man since 2020, so it appears he was promoted into the starring role at Bottega.

