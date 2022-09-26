Kendall Jenner just showed off the matcha latte nail polish we can't wait to try this autumn

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kendall Jenner just showed off her latest manicure, posing in a picture she posted to her Instagram story alongside BFF and fellow supermodel Hailey Bieber as well as 'Intruded' singer Justine Skye.

While we loved Hailey's deep onyx manicure (a departure from Mrs. Bieber's glazed donut nails) and Justine's nail art, here at Hello! Fashion our eyes were firmly fixated on Kendall’s stunning green nail polish which she shared with her 258 million followers. The manicure evoked the colour of a matcha latte. Soft, creamy and with a hint of smoke, the light khaki mani works well when paired with beiges and browns in your winter wardrobe, though it is so versatile that it simply complements every style.

Kendall showed off the colour on her Instagram story

That khaki, light moss, green matcha colour isn't just easy on the eyes. Research in colour psychology suggests that colours evoke psychological reactions, affecting moods and emotions. According to research from Very Well Mind, "the colour green can positively affect thinking, relationships, and physical health. Green is also thought to relieve stress and help heal. You'll often find green in the decor of medical facilities." Shades of green can help put people at ease in a new places. For this reason, designers often feature green in public spaces such as restaurants and hotels.

If you adore the abundant benefits your matcha latte delivers you every day, now you can channel your love of that energising powder with a sartorial nod to its green goodness.

The 5 best green nail polish colours to try this winter:

Essie

Win Me Over is a muted khaki green nail polish with a full coverage gloss finish. Finish with a swipe of Essie's top coat to lock in your colour and make your mani last longer.

Khaki Green Nail Polish, £7.99, Boots

Gucci

Easy to apply thanks to a custom-designed brush shape, it glides on and spreads evenly upon application. This Vegan formula from Gucci is fast-drying and without streaks, it delivers a beautiful pay off after one swipe.

Vernis à Ongles nail polish, £24.00, Selfridges

Nailberry

From the first sweep, this ultra-light, specially developed formula glides onto your nails with ease, bestowing a precise, dazzling and opaque finish.

Love you Very Matcha, £15.00, Nailberry

Nails Inc

Vegan, cruelty free and even halal-friendly, the inclusive 73% Plant Power, '21 free' nail polish is suitable for everyone giving happy, healthy nails without compromising on professional-grade colour, the planet, ethics or wear time.

Wipe The Slate Green, £9.00, Cult Beauty

3INA

Cruelty free and lightweight yet durable, this nail varnish offers long-lasting, highly-pigmented colour payoff, avoiding the risk of smudging. The cleverly-designed brush ensures no area of nail goes untouched by product, encouraging an even, flawless-looking finished aesthetic.

Shade 183, £7.95, Look Fantastic

