6 of the best fashion podcasts to download right now Get plugged in…

It seems that these days, practically everyone (and their dog) has a podcast. While on some level, the industry might feel slightly oversaturated, the sheer number of podcasts on offer does mean that we are utterly spoilt for choice.

While typically fashion lends itself to being appreciated visually – think exhibition visits, behind-the-scenes documentaries and livestream runway shows – podcasts have proven that it is entirely possible to immerse yourself in that world and learn from fascinating industry figures on an auditory basis.

Hello! Fashion shares our edit of the best fashion podcasts to download right now:

Creative Conversations with Suzy Menkes

Journalist Suzy Menkes draws on her wealth of industry knowledge as she interviews some of fashion's most major names. Suzy quizzes the likes of Anna Sui, Manolo Blahnik and Dries van Noten about career highlights, building brand empires and creative influences – a must-listen for fashion aficionados.

Listen to Creative Conversations with Suzy Menkes

Dressed: The History of Fashion

History obsessives will adore this podcast which delves deep into our fashion past. With episodes discussing the late Princess Diana's wardrobe as well as the origin of cat-eye glasses – after all, why not? – Dressed: The History of Fashion does not disappoint.

Listen to Dressed: The History of Fashion

The Business of Fashion Podcast

If you work in the industry, The Business of Fashion Podcast will probably already be on your radar, even if you haven't given it a listen yet. But, take our word for it, you absolutely should, especially if you're curious about technological innovation. NFTs, Augmented Reality and TikTok are just a few episode highlights.

Listen to The Business of Fashion Podcast

Chanel Connects

This podcast blurs genre boundaries, facilitating interesting conversations between figures from the world of film, art, music and fashion about the future of creative industries. Not sure where to start? Check out The Comedy in Tragedy featuring filmmaker Emerald Fennell and novelist Gillian Flynn.

Listen to Chanel Connects

Gucci Podcast

Superfans of the Italian luxury label will be more than aware of the joys of the Gucci Podcast, but if you're a new listener, expect conversations featuring those who are shaping how the brand operates in 2022. Plus, if art is your metier, you 100% need to get involved.

Listen to Gucci Podcast

Bande à Part

Hosted by fashion history lecturer Rebecca Arnold and curator Beatrice Behlen, this podcast is brilliant if you're wanting to learn more about the wider history of fashion. Fill your boots with interesting conversations about upcoming exhibitions and documentaries as well as costume design and industry icons.

Listen to Bande à Part

