Lily-Rose Depp's best street style looks

When it comes to ultra-glam outfit inspiration, one need look no further than actress Lily-Rose Depp. Firstly, the 23-year-old is the daughter of the impossibly glamorous Vanessa Paradis – so there's that – but Lily-Rose is a key player in the fashion game in her own right.

At just 16, she starred in her first Chanel campaign to promote the brand's pearl eyewear collection, and since then, has worked with the legendary maison on a number of projects. Our absolute favourite? Lily-Rose's unreal Chanel gold chain dress worn to the 2019 Met Gala – if she's staging a wardrobe clear-out anytime soon, she knows where to find us.

However, killer red carpet moments aside for a moment, Lily-Rose has proven that she can 100% hold her own without the support of a pro stylist. Her street style game is seriously strong, with an emphasis on seriously versatile basics and easy-breezy shapes.

What is Lily-Rose Depp's street style like?

Lily-Rose tends to favour bodysuits and unfussy cami tops paired with distressed denim cut-offs and relaxed-fit mini skirts – frequently opting for pieces that are on the more affordable end of the spectrum.

She adores her Levi 501 shorts and has also been known to wear basics by activewear brand Good Day NYC. However, when it comes to accessories, Lily-Rose's tastes sway towards labels known for their luxurious flair. Chanel sneakers, Vivienne Westwood micro bags and Jimmy Choo mules are just a few of the key pieces that reside in Lily-Rose's clothing collection.

Hello! Fashion shares Lily-Rose Depp's best street style moments:

