Kanye West cosies up to Irina Shayk at Burberry SS23 show after party From Bella Hadid to Naomi Campbell, here are all the highlights from the unmissable event

A galaxy of stars was in attendance at Burberry's stellar aftershow party. And nothing brings a celebration together like some good tunes, luckily the brand's creative director Riccardo Tisci could count on his pal Kanye West to bring the vibes.

Kanye hit the decks at what was undoubtedly London Fashion Week's hottest ticket, which was postponed from its original scheduled LFW date out of respect for The Queen's funeral. The Burberry SS23 after-show party took place at London's The Twenty Two private members club, where he was cheered on by none other than ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, fresh from her turn on the runway for the British luxury heritage label.

MORE: Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and Ella Richards: the biggest stars on the Burberry runway

RELATED: Kanye West cosies up to Irina Shayk at Burberry SS23 show after party

Naomi Campbell, Kanye West, Irina Shayk and Riccardo Tisci attend the Burberry SS23 aftershow party

Irina went hell for leather in an all-black ensemble, wearing a studded Burberry mini dress, and just below the knee, oh-so 90s, pointed stiletto black boots. The supermodel wore her hair slicked back in a bun, which showed off her famous features. She strutted her stuff on the catwalk earlier donning a floor length black evening dress from Ricardo Tisci’s latest collection for the house.

Irina Shayk wore an all-leather ensemble

As expected from Riccardo Tisci's little black book of industry friends, the A list guest list didn't stop there. Bella Hadid, Camilla Morrone and Naomi Campbell were all pictured at the exclusive venue. Ahead of the dancing, the guests dined at the venue's feted restaurant which, "offers a Modern British fare with European influences, powered by a minimal intervention approach," they explain on their website.

Kanye West and Naomi Campbell

MORE: Camila Morrone shows off the ultimate fringe winter hairstyle at Burberry's Spring 2023 show

RELATED: Simone Ashley recreates a real-life Bridgerton moment with Emma Weymouth at Burberry's SS23 show

Set in a storied Edwardian manor on Grosvenor Square, The Twenty Two is a hotel and cultural space dedicated to "the art of lingering." Featuring thirty-one lavish bedrooms and suites, including a mews house, the venue suits every need from spur of the moment stays to longer Mayfair sojourns. Making it perfect for the A-list revellers to get some slumber after a long night of partying.

Camila Morrone

The club features opulent, maximalist interiors inspired by 18th century France, and designer Natalia Miyar has paid homage to the grandeur of this extraordinary former family home.

Bella Hadid

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.