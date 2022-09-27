Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and Ella Richards: the biggest stars on the Burberry runway The theme was goth-girl summer…

When Burberry calls, you answer – even if it means hopping on a flight to London during the (very) brief spell between Milan and Paris Fashion Week.

Arguably the busiest month of the fashion calendar, September is always hectic for supermodels. But when heritage brand Burberry postponed its London Fashion Week show out of respect for the mourning period that followed the death of the Queen, stars rallied around the label to ensure its newly rescheduled show (and star-studded afterparty) was still a rip-roaring success.

Long-time friend of the brand Naomi Campbell was on hand to lead the way, sporting a checked turtleneck and a beige waxy jacket paired with a high-waisted maxi skirt and unfussy flip flops.

A somewhat eclectic mix of garments? In essence, yes. Having now lived in England for a total of five years, Burberry's Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci has come to understand the temperamental nature of British weather and used it to inspire the brand's Spring 2023 show.

But at the heart of the collection was another key influence: the goth subculture.

Mesh skin-tight tops, oversized leather trenches and daring swimwear were out in full force, as well as stunning laces, patterned bodystockings, and utilitarian belts – signature motifs from the goth repertoire.

"British summer is very different to anywhere else in the world, because Britain is basically built on big cities on the water," he told British Vogue. "That means you really see people dressing on the beach, because you never know when it’s going to rain or when there’s going to be sun."

In a vast Bermondsey warehouse on Monday, Naomi wasn't the only famous face to grace the catwalk. Fresh off the plane from Milan, Bella Hadid looked radiant in a light blue shirt-bodysuit hybrid with a dramatic lace train, and also present was Ella Richards, granddaughter of Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards, who donned a white equine-print bodystocking.

In need of some transitional dressing inspo? Clearly, Burberry has you covered.

