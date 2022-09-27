Simone Ashley recreates a real-life Bridgerton moment with Emma Weymouth at Burberry's SS23 show The star of Netflix hit series posed with the Marchioness of Bath

Sometimes life imitates art, and nowhere is that more true than in the case of Simone Ashley, who gave Bridgerton fans something to swoon over when she posed with Emma Weymouth at Burberry's SS23 runway show.

Simone donned an eclectic look from Chief Creative Director Ricardo Tisci's latest collection from the British heritage brand, donning a graphic oversized polo-shirt dress worn with full length monochrome patterned gloves and thigh high black boots. Burberry postponed its London Fashion Week show out of respect for the mourning period that followed the death of the Queen.

MORE: Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and Ella Richards: the biggest stars on the Burberry runway

RELATED: Kanye West cosies up to Irina Shayk at Burberry SS23 show after party

Simone Ashley wore an avant garde Burberry SS23 ensemble

The 27-year-old actress who plays Kate Sharma in the Netflix hit series, posed alongside real-life British aristocrat Emma Weymouth, who became a household name after appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019. As befitting a Lady Whistledown storyline Emma resides in Longleat House, one of England's most illustrious stately homes and is married to Ceawlin Thynn, 8th Marquess of Bath.

Simone Ashley and Emma Weymouth attended the postponed SS23 show

So far, so Bridgerton. Emma wore an elegant full length black gown and blazer, as well as dark shades to attend the star-studded event. Emma later attended the show's afterparty which was held at private members club The Twenty Two, wearing a cut out top and tailored trousers. The A-list guest list included Bella Hadid, Camilla Morrone and Naomi Campbell, who were all pictured at the exclusive venue.

MORE: 5 major trends we noticed on London Fashion Week's SS23 runways

RELATED: 5 standout street style trends from London Fashion Week

Emma attended the exclusive afterparty at the Twenty Two

Since her breakout role Simone has captivated the fashion world with her effortless style. Recently she has featured in a campaign for J. Crew, looking radiant in a vibrant round neck jumper and an ivory-toned sixties style mini skirt. And she turned heads everywhere when she attended the Bones And All red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in a breathtaking strapless red satin body-hugging gown by Giorgio Armani.

Simone wore Giorgio Armani to the Venice Film Festival earlier this month

Ashley accessorised the outfit with a diamond necklace and simple studs and ring from Bulgari. With her hair tied back in a bun, she kept all the attention on her famous features.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.