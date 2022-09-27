Camila Morrone shows off the ultimate fringe winter hairstyle at Burberry's Spring 2023 show The model's choppy bangs are everything…

You've definitely heard of the beauty cliché that is a post-breakup hair transformation, new chapter, new look – it's just one of those trends that makes perfect sense. As expertly demonstrated by supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, switching it up can grant you an entirely revitalised outlook as you enter the next phase of your life.

MORE: Simone Ashley recreates a real-life Bridgerton moment with Emma Weymouth at Burberry's SS23 show

However, recently we've been seduced by the trend's slightly more mysterious, unbelievably glamourous, older cousin: the pre-breakup hair transformation.

We know what you're thinking – how exactly does that work? What sort of psychic sorcery is required for you to be able to predict your own breakup? Sadly, it's a bit of a mystery – granted, we don't make the rules, but the one area in which we are utterly capable is major fringe appreciation.

Clearly, model and actress Camila Morrone has been blessed with a prophetic gift – and we are totally here for it. Preceding the 25-year-old's split with Hollywood leading man Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila opted for a hair transformation that left us aching with envy.

READ: Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and Ella Richards: the biggest stars on the Burberry runway

RELATED: Kanye West cosies up to Irina Shayk at Burberry SS23 show after party

Camila Morrone pictured outside Burberry's Spring 2023 show

Now, just a month after their breakup, Camila has been making a few public appearances and we couldn't be more glad that she is putting her new hairstyle to good use. Following her attendance at Versace's Milan Fashion Week show, the model flew to London to witness Burberry's 'goth-girl summer' themed collection, giving her fringe a well-deserved outing.

The model showed off her new fringe

Camila's slightly choppy bangs looked thick and luscious, styled alongside mid-length undone waves, serving us with the ultimate winter hairstyle inspiration. While the event was in celebration of a British heritage brand, Camila's beauty look exuded a sort of unfussy glamour that felt synonymous with the 'French-girl hair' vibe.

Sporting a sleeveless biker jacket-style dress, the model looked the picture of elegance, finishing off her look with black shiny court shoes and a classic fold-over shoulder bag.

Camila scraped her fringe into a sleek bun for the after-party

Later on the actress attended Burberry’s afterparty at The Twenty Two private members club. Clad in the brand's latest must-have (monogrammed tights), and slicking her fringe back into a supermodel bun, she proved that the hairstyle is ultra-versatile.

Stuck in a relationship rut? It may well be time for a trip to the salon…

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.