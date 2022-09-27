Kendall Jenner reveals her unconventional shower essential

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kendall Jenner's autumn wardrobe is the current object of our obsession – but now her beauty game has left us utterly captivated. The 26-year-old has been absolutely killing it of late, turning us green with envy for her season staples – a khaki knitted sweater vest and a rich olive wool coat FYI – but now she's wowing us with her beauty tips.

It goes without saying that Kendall exudes a radiance that feels somewhat exclusive to supermodels. Glossy limbs and a certain lit-from-within complexion? Count us interested.

Kendall shared an insight into her daily beauty routine during a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, revealing the one beauty product that she is currently loving.

"I've been doing sweet almond seed oil in the shower. I'll lather my whole body right before I get out," the supermodel explained.

Almond oil has a soft nutty aroma that many of us associate with marzipan, and other indulgent sweet treats.

Kendall went on to describe her usual beauty routine which felt super pared down in comparison to the glamorous looks that she is required to sport in relation to her day job as a highly-sought-after supermodel.

"I do my cleansers and my toners and my serums and my moisturisers, and after that, if I’m leaving the house, I’ll put a little bit of light makeup on," Kendall said on the subject of her low-maintenance beauty approach.

"A little concealer, a little blush and a bronzer goes a long way. At night, kind of the same, I wash my face. I’m a night showerer. I like to feel like I’m going to bed very clean.

Add almond oil into your shower routine like Kendall Jenner:

Almond Shower Oil, £33, L'Occitane

