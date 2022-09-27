7 luxury facial oils to leave your skin feeling super nourished

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

As we descend into the colder months, there is plenty to look forward to that can help ease the summer mourning period. Sumptuous wool coats, silky tights, glossy boots, the 'C' word – the list is endless. However, beauty-wise, chillier temperatures are less than favourable.

MORE: What is slugging and is it actually good for your skin?

Winter can wreak havoc on our skin – especially if you are on the drier (lacking oil, not to be confused with dehydrated types, who lack water) side of the spectrum. And it's not exactly difficult to work out why. Blustery gales and blasts of central heating are practically a match made in skincare – and can leave your face feeling sore and uncomfortably tight. Therefore, it seems that a beauty hero is in order – and our skincare saviour comes in the form of a quality facial oil.

What are the skincare benefits of a facial oil?

A rich, nourishing formula can make the world of difference when it comes to battling winter skincare woes. Dry patches, flakiness, chapped areas – all characteristically unsexy, and yet, these are unbelievably common skin issues that many suffer with from the moment when October comes knocking.

Aesthetic practitioner Carrie Hancox explains: "Facial oils carry a lot of benefits, but they are great for helping your skin stay moisturised and retain its natural barrier. Facial oils deliver missing lipids to the surface of the skin and help address some skin concerns, like dryness and dullness."

Where should facial oil sit within your skincare routine?

Generally speaking, applying oil under your makeup is inadvisable as its slip means that it won't provide a solid, grippy base for your foundation to latch onto and come lunchtime, your makeup will be all over the shop.

READ: Best lip plumpers: how to get a supermodel pout without surgery

RELATED: 10 best body oils for dry skin 2022: Scented oils for glowing skin

Therefore, a facial oil lends itself to operating as the last step in your routine before slipping under the covers. Cleanse your face and swipe a cotton pad doused in liquid exfoliant over your face (Beta Hydroxy Acids such as salicylic acid are excellent for sloughing away dead skin cells), and then many will choose to go in with an active treatment, like a serum. After that, follow up with a few drops of a nourishing facial oil and massage it, with a spot of enthusiasm, into your skin.

Hello! Fashion shares our favourite luxury facial oils to add to your skincare collection:

Oskia Restoration Oil, £79, Space NK

Monday Muse The Nectar Vitamin Facial Oil, £48, Harrods

D'Alchémy Intense Skin Repair Oil, £50.80, Feelunique

Trish McEvoy Beauty Booster Oil, £115, Liberty London

Eve Lom Radiance Face Oil, £60, Space NK

Rose D'Orient Aromessence Essential Oil Serum, £56, Decléor

Midnight Oil Concentrate, £30, SkinSense

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.