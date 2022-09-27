Iris Law shows off new blonde pixie hairstyle at Dior SS23 show during Paris Fashion Week

Each collection by Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri is designed to open up room for the inventive imagination, and that was certainly the case at the Dior SS23 show which marked the glittering start of Paris Fashion Week.

Iris Law attended the show, showing off her freshly toned blonde pixie crop, a departure from the pink streaks she sported earlier this month to attend Kate Moss’ Cosmoss launch.

Iris Law attended the Dior show

Iris wore a striped shirt, paired with tan trousers worn casually with undone suspenders. She was joined on the front row by a galaxy of stars including Monegasque royal Beatrice Borromeo, wife of Pierre Casiraghi and by Princess Alexandra of Hanover. Also in attendance was Shailene Woodley who donned a vaquero style outfit from the French luxury maison and Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk.

Princess Alexandra of Hanover and Beatrice Borromeo

One of the collection's inspirations was Catherine de Medici. An Italian noblewoman who arrived at the French court in 1533. She remains a figure emblematic of the relationship between women and power, "and fascinates Maria Grazia Chiuri because of her political intelligence, but also the innovations she launched, such as heels, the corset, and Burano lace, introduced to the royal manufactures." The Tuileries Garden in Paris was commissioned by Catherine de Medici.

Elsa Hosk

For this Dior spring-summer 2023 ready-to-wear show, the Creative Director used the image of a map of Paris from the House's archives, printed on the back of a scarf and structured around the Avenue Montaigne, the Dior scarf that provided the inspiration was created in the early 1950s.

"Women know how to explore magical territories since they have a privileged connection with nature and its vital force. They listen to the turmoil that often traverses them. That most secret realm, at once in the shadows and marvelous, is like the baroque caves that inspired the artist Eva Jospin for the decor she dreamed up for this show in the heart of the Jardin des Tuileries." The brand explained about the collection in a statement on their website, "This collection pays homage to fashion as an art of invention, able to redefine the city of Paris over and over again, each and every time, allowing the multiple facets of its history to live on. Fashion as an urban concept, a showcase of clothes that colour the spaces of our time; the city as a backdrop for the material and immaterial imagination of fashion and beyond. The map as a means of staging a city, of expressing the cultural complexity of our era, celebrating the power of the women who navigate it daily."

