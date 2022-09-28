Kate Moss exudes classic French-girl chic at the Saint Laurent show 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When it comes to exuding Parisian style, it seems that your country of origin is actually pretty irrelevant. Or at least it is when you're Kate Moss. The Croydon-born supermodel oozed je ne sais quoi on Tuesday when she attended Saint Laurent's SS23 show, looking utterly ravishing at the beginning of Paris Fashion Week.

As ever, September constitutes a super busy time of year for the 48-year-old. Fresh off the plane from Milan with the memories of Bottega Veneta's show in her recent memory, Kate was able to enjoy Saint Laurent's collection from the comfort of the front row rather than her usual position on the runway.

Kate posed in front of the Eiffel Tower ahead of Saint Laurent's SS23 show

Sporting a look which focused on classic glamour, Kate looked the picture of understated elegance. She wore a black long-sleeved ruched mini dress which featured a pleated mid-section under the bust and a high boat neckline.

Proving that the transcending power of a LBD is not to be underestimated, Kate styled her dress with ultra-sheer tights – revealing a crimson pedicure – and a luscious black faux fur coat (Saint Laurent stopped the use of fur in its designs this year). The supermodel finished off her look with barely-there strappy heels, infused with a certain 2000s vibe on account of their bedazzled buckles.

Concerning jewellery, Kate favoured chunky brass gold pieces, which included thick cuff bracelets and dome-shaped earrings.

The supermodel wore a statement red lip

Finishing off her holy trinity of style classics (it's practically impossible to go wrong with a LBD, gold jewellery and a red lip), Kate donned a punchy pillar-box shade along with lashings of black mascara and slicked her hair back into a tight bun.

How to achieve that glowy supermodel complexion is a hotly debated topic here at the Hello! Fashion office, but luckily Kate is on hand to point us in the right direction.

In a post shared on her Instagram page run by her close friends, the supermodel posed in her (characteristically chic) underwear while sporting a pair of goggles as she employed the use of a pretty high-tech-looking skincare device. We need to up our beauty tech game…

Saint Laurent open-back ruched jersey mini dress, £1,665, Matches Fashion

