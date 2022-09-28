Hailey Bieber makes Barbiecore chic again in pink at Saint Laurent show A refreshing take on the 'think pink' trend

This season at Paris Fashion Week Hailey Bieber has breathed life back into the Barbiecore trend, and luckily for us she’s shown off the chicest way to wear pink this autumn.

The 25-year-old supermodel donned a stunning dusky pastel rose shirt dress, adorned with oversized gold buttons in the 1980's inspired strong-shouldered silhouette we have come to know and love during Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello’s tenure at Saint Laurent.

Hailey Bieber attended Sint Laurent's SS23 show

The Rhode skincare founder proved that Barbiecore is here to stay, and wore the pink doll-like trend in a more muted, sophisticated and considerably less 'pantomime', iteration of the look. Pairing her Saint Laurent dress with retro oval-sunglasses and black pointed court shoes, it was a lesson in sophisticated Parisian style. More boardroom Barbie, than Malibu Barbie if you catch our drift.

As expected from the beauty entrepreneur she also served a killer make-up look, matching the pink tones of her outfit to her eyeshadow, delivering a dusky rose glow to compliment her elegant ensemble.

Her dusky rose beauty look was in keeping with her outfit

Luckily for Hailey, the luxury french fashion maison's SS23 show was in keeping with her signature style. A sheer tank dress, cashmere pants, and pyjama-inspired satin looks exemplified the sophisticated effortlessness that ran through the collection, juxtaposed to potent effect with sculptural wood and gold jewellery.

"Radical fluidity defines the collection, expressed through silk jersey knits." The brand explained in its show notes, "Floor-length dresses evince an elegant ease, balanced with masculine outerwear quintessentially Saint Laurent by Vaccarello: wool coats with strong shoulders as well as leather bombers and trenches. Sumptuously muted colours hark back to signature Saint Laurent moments, while legs are bare yet concealed by a relentlessly columnar silhouette."

