Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Georgia May Jagger bring the glamour at the Saint Laurent SS23 show The style set gathered at the foot of the Eiffel Tower to see YSL's latest collection

When it came to lining up a stellar Paris Fashion Week front row, Saint Laurent more than delivered.

Kate Moss was joined by Jerry Hall, her daughter Georgia May Jagger as well as supermodels Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Hailey Bieber. Actress Zoë Kravitz, who became the face of YSL Beauté’s Black Opium fragrance back in 2018 was also (unsurprisingly) in attendance.

Zoë Kravitz donned an all-black ensemble

The Batman star kept her makeup minimal and hair in a supermodel-esque bun, keeping all the attention focused on her famous features, and exuded Parisian style in a black coat and midriff bearing skirt and top, with sheer tights and patent heels completing the elegant ensemble.

Jerry stuck to her signature 1970's style in a black fur coat and flowing maxi dress, adding sophistication with a pair of statement earrings, while her supermodel daughter Georgia, 30, was the stereotypically edgy rockstar offspring in skintight spandex leggings which she wore with an oversized black bikers jacket.

Mother-daughter duo Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger were in attendance

Meanwhile British supermodel and beauty entrepreneur Rosie Huntington-Whiteley donned a flowing asymmetrical black maxi-dress, accessorising with a matching clutch and a stack of oversized bangles on one wrist.

The show, which took place on the steps of the Eiffel Tower, was every bit as glamorous as the stylish attendees, “The terraces, fountains and views of the iridescent city – a sublime backdrop for Vaccarello’s evolving vision,” the brand explained of its incredible runway set in its show notes.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked every inch the supermodel

The show was inspired by the tubular sheath worn by Martha Graham for her 1930 choreography Lamentation, "Enveloping the body from head to toe– had a profound impact on visual culture and fashion, an influence that rippled far beyond the world of dance and across time," they explained, continuing "It is evident in numerous collections by Yves Saint Laurent – from the hooded, diaphanous chiffon dresses he made for a collaboration with Claude Lalanne in 1969 to the indelible modernity of Spring Summer Haute Couture 1985, when a prolongation of fabric over the model’s head lent a casual connotation to several looks. Even the house founder’s last show, fall winter Haute Couture 2002, reprised the theme."

These precedents – especially Yves' hooded 'capuche' pieces from the mid-1980s, established an iconic key motif for the brand and provided a pivotal point of reference for Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello as he set out to combine for SS23, an essential attitude with the ultra-refined, elongated silhouette presented last season.