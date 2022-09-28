We tried London's most luxurious manicures, here's what we thought… The ultimate in indulgent high-end nail care tried and tested by our editors

Going to a salon for a manicure is just as much about the experience as it is about the treatment itself.

Following on from our best blowdry guide, we felt it was high time to make the definitive list for high-end manis. From signature salon fragrances to high-end skincare, Hello! Fashion's beauty editors and fashion team tried some of London’s most luxurious manicures on our very own nails and we think you'll love them..

MORE: The best blow dry bars in London

RELATED: Ombré French Nails are TikTok's latest viral manicure trend, and perfect for Autumn

Linnaean, Vauxhall

Linnaean features plush interiors, resembling a private members club

"Being wholly unversed in the world of manicures, I took my shamefully chipped nails and shoddy paint job to Linnaean. The salon is undoubtedly sophisticated but also very warm and friendly too. My bedraggled cuticles were banished and by magic, she managed to carve a ladylike shape from the stumps I’ve been calling fingernails for months. Overwhelmed by colour choices, I went for a sunny lilac to see me through the end of summer. Gel polish (the salon only uses non-toxic nail products) was carefully applied and three days in I’m pleased to say I am without a single chip (a personal best.) With good care (aka no washing up without gloves), I’ll get 2 to 3 weeks of action from them and then trust me, I’ll be booking back in for a fresh set." - Picture Director, Clare Pennington

Prices start at £40, linnaean.co.uk

Dryby, London

DryBy also offers a premium glossy blowdry service

"Just a five minute walk from Oxford Circus, Dryby is the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. With its heavy drapes, lamp lighting and bare wooden floors, it feels more like a cool-girl hangout spot than a beauty salon. We visited Alexandra Teleki (aka The Hot Blend), known for her intricate nail art and attention to detail. Part of a new wave of nail techs using luxury skincare in their manicures, she’s acquired an impressive client base including Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe and Victoria Magrath. After prepping my nails meticulously, Alexandra used builder gel to give my nails extra strength and finished the manicure with a relaxing hand massage using a combination of products from La Prairie, which left my cuticles healthy and hydrated." - Beauty Assistant, Lydia Mormen

Prices start at £50, dryby.co.uk

MORE: We can’t get over the glazed donut manicure: a step-by-step tutorial

RELATED: Nude nails: 5 designs to inspire your next manicure

Townhouse, Fitzrovia

Townhouse has a buzzy atmosphere

"The Townhouse Luxury manicure featured all the usual elements: shaping, buffing and cuticle care but also came with a warm creamy mask which was dispensed into plastic gloves and worn for 10 minutes. After a double coat of CND nude polish (which doesn't require any basecoat) followed by a glossy Vinylux top coat, my nails looked fresh and skin felt baby soft. The mani, with regular varnish, lasted just over a week before chipping and my hands still feel nourished 2 weeks on. The Townhouse atmosphere is buzzy with music pumping, just the place to get you in the mood for a night out." - Editor, Jill Wanless

Prices start at £25, mytownhouse.co.uk

Shoreditch Nails, Dalston

Shoreditch Nails specialise in luxury nail art

"A go-to spot in East London, Shoreditch Nails has built a reputation for bold colours and striking precision nail art. Their Dalston branch has a paired-back, chilled out vibe where you can sit back and relax whilst highly-skilled nail artists work their magic. From a handy nail art menu I selected a half moon design with a Gel Mani Full Works in Hot Lips, a bold neon orange-red from The Gel Bottle Inc. Four levels of nail art are available based on complexity, and can even be tailored to your own unique designs. Arriving with tattered and broken nails, I was all fixed up and feeling bold, beautiful and insta-worthy in no time - all finished off with a delicious verbena, geranium and cedar hand balm from local East London botanical skincare brand Montamonta." - Art Director, Marion Reilly

Prices start at £29, shoreditchnails.com

Still Salon, Dalston

Still offers a calm and serene environment

"With a focus on sustainability, Still offers a holistic approach to beauty with a focus on vegan and environmentally friendly products. The vibe is warm and welcoming with the salons signature scent helping to create a calm and serene space. My nail artist Annaliese was lovely and patient as I chose my colour, something that always takes me longer than it should! The manicure was finished with a hand massage using the salons own Regenerating and Protecting Hand Balm, which is inspired by one of the founders travels to Iceland." - Beauty Assistant, Lydia Mormen

Prices start at £29, still-london.com

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.