8 style lessons Christy Turlington taught us through the decades The supermodel is a beacon of style wisdom

Legendary supermodel Christy Turlington is forever our fashion inspiration, even if her runway days are in the past. Before she said goodbye to the catwalk in 1994, aged just 25, Christy gave us a plethora of incredible fashion moments that will live on forever in our minds.

READ: Linda Evangelista's most unforgettable runway moments

Part of the so-called 'Big Six', the group of supermodels that ruled the runway throughout the 1990s, Christy's presence added a classically striking face into the mix. With her pillowy lips, soft brow arches and exquisite cheekbones, the wildly successful clan would not have been complete without her.

Aside from her achingly beautiful features, Christy turned heads on the runway with the designs that she wore. Showing off the superlative level of craftsmanship that went into pieces created by the likes of Chanel, Marc Jacobs and Cerruti was Christy's forte, and we have learnt so much from her fashion moments over the years.

Hello! Fashion shares the style lessons Christy Turlington taught us through the decades:

Go hard on the hardware

How much chrome is too much? Asking for a friend. According to Christy, the limit is infinite. The supermodel looked the picture of unapologetic decadence at Chanel's SS92 show in a black fitted corset that was practically dripping with gold chains. We're very much into it.

MORE: 90s supermodels: where are they now?

RELATED: 90s fashion trends that are making a comeback

Channel the icons who came before

Audrey Hepburn, eat your heart out. Christy looked unbelievable at the 1992 Met Gala in a slinky black maxi dress paired with a collar of pearls. Holly Golightly could never.

Big up the printed co-ord

Naturally, Christy Turlington's co-ord is the cream of the crop, we simply adore her silky geometric version by Todd Oldham worn at the label's autumn 1993 show.

Never underestimate the power of a great hat

Even the most skilled of fashion aficionados may well struggle to pull off a jaunty beret. Christy's tip? Pair it with a dove grey slouchy suit and hollow-out leather gloves, and the limelight will be all yours at Cerruti's 1993 show.

Take the plunge

Christy looked utterly radiant in 2002 as she showed off a sleek, flicky bob while sporting the most daring deep-plunge neckline. Follow in the supermodel's footsteps and add a long silver pendant to amp up the glamour.

Go for gold

In 2007, Christy proved that the palette du jour consisted of contrasting metallics. Opting for an icy champagne gown, she styled it with warmer, yellowy gold drop down earrings – and we are very much here for the calculated clash.

Plump for polka dots

Christy oozed old school glamour at the 2014 Met Gala when she wore a black and white polka dot maxi gown paired with a bright red lip and a bouncy bombshell blow dry. It's a classic print for a reason…

Chanel jackets are endlessly versatile

Earlier this year the supermodel attended a luncheon hosted by the legendary maison in a white bouclé jacket and high-waisted acid wash jeans. Underdressed? Never, with a Chanel jacket in tow.

Christy Turlington's most iconic runway looks

Claude Montana autumn/winter 1991-1992

Lanvin autumn/winter 1991-1992

Dior 1992

Valentino 1992

Versace 1992

Claude Montana autumn/winter 1992-1993

Christian Lacroix 1992-1993

Chanel 1993

Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 1993

Todd Oldham spring/summer 1993

Versace 1998

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.