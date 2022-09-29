Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are serving some serious looks at Paris Fashion Week The newlyweds hit the Balmain show in killer combos

Another day another iconic Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham moment. This Paris Fashion Week our eyes have been, let’s face it, blessed by the duo's incredible sartorial style. And we expect nothing less from the Transformers star and Beckham off-spring power couple.

The newlyweds attended the Balmain show, together of course, with Nicola clad in a Parisian-chic black outfit consisting of a micro-mini skirt, opaque tights and her must go-to platforms adding some serious height to her petite 5"4 frame.

The famous couple attended the Balmain SS23 show together

Since going brunette, the star has been experimenting with a slightly edgier Dove Cameron-esque Whimsigoth look of late, more Miley Cyrus than Hannah Montanah if you catch our drift. The outfit was finished with a black leather wrap Balmain crop top. Her hubby wore a white shirt, black wide leg trousers and chunky black trainers, modernising the otherwise proper outfit.

Earlier in the week she revealed her and Brooklyn's favourite Paris eatery on Instagram, sharing with her 2.7 million instagram followers "always the first stop when in paris since I met @brooklynpeltzbeckham our favorite Chez l’Ami Louis." She donned a rockstar-chic black leather trench which is becoming something of a signature for her lately.

The next day the 27-year old actress showed off her new edgy style once again in a sage green mini dress, black leather trench coat and platform boots, adding a 1990s style fabric headband which gave the look a distinctly grunge edge, while posing in front of the Eiffel Tower with her iconicly named brother Diesel Peltz.

She is clearly loving the headband, dress, platforms, trench combo at the moment, pairing it with a white graphic slip the next day while Brooklyn wore a two piece indigo denim tracksuit and white trainers, which gave us early 2000's David Beckham vibes.

Nicola Peltz has been showing off an edgier style lately

Nicola also got the Y2K memo in her wrap around sunnies, reminiscent of Victoria Beckham's iconic sunglasses looks in her aughts hey-day. Nicola shared the BTS PFW moments with the caption "i love paris so much."

It's a Brooklyn-Peltz fashion world, we're just living in it.