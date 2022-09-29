Phoebe Dynevor mesmerises in open-back top and sleek midi skirt The Bridgerton star looked dreamy in white

She truly is a Diamond of the First Water, yet there is no end to Phoebe Dynevor's sartorial skills. The Bridgerton breakout star not only exudes elegance with her Regency-era costumes but also with her low-key off-duty outfits.

Phoebe's latest look to enchant was something quite different form her on-screen frills and furbelows. The star basked in the Italian sunshine with friends as she enjoyed a scenic getaway – and her holiday wardrobe did not disappoint.

The 27-year-old looked serene in a minimalist open-back top with an artisan feel and a crisp white hue. She paired the eye-catching garment with a striking cherry red midi skirt that perfectly outlined her model-esque silhouette.

Phoebe wore her auburn hair tied up in a casual bun, letting her signature fringe shape her defined features. She shielded her face from the European sunshine with a pair of black sunglasses and beamed for a wholesome photo alongside a friend.

Phoebe paired the artisan top with a vibrant red hue

A practical straw tote bag showcasing thin tan leather handles was strapped across the star's shoulders – ideal for transporting her getaway essentials.

Phoebe shared the picturesque snaps with fans online via Instagram. She captioned the post: "Lotsa love," letting the rustic images speak for themselves.

The star enjoyed an Italian holiday with friends

Other images in the series showcased the actress looking laid-back in a black cami top and cream-coloured high-waisted shorts – a look that effortlessly served up retro charm.

It comes as no surprise that Phoebe has become something of a fashion muse. The star recently exuded Grace Kelly vibes in a romantic ensemble as she visited the Taj Mahal in India. She dazzled in a pair of oversized sunglasses, white trousers, an oyster shirt and a pale blue headscarf, which was reminiscent of the silver screen era of fashion.

The Bridgerton star completed her elegant fifties-infused aesthetic by wearing her brunette locks swept back under the silky scarf and accessorised with a large two-tone brown leather handbag featuring gold hardware.

