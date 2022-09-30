Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley look ultra-glam at glitzy event hosted by George and Amal Clooney The stars were dressed to the nines

It is expected that fans eagerly awaiting the return of Netflix's hit historical drama Bridgerton will have to wait until next year for their Regency fix. In the meantime, Bridgerton obsessives have been making do with behind-the-scenes snippets shared by the stars during the filming of season three, but now they have a mini cast reunion to savour.

Leading ladies Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, who play Daphne Bridgerton and Kate Sharma respectively, both attended the first-ever Albie Awards on Thursday night. The event, hosted by George and Amal Clooney at the New York Public Library, was held to honour several advocates for justice from around the world.

With such a high-profile power couple at the event's helm, it was no wonder that the Albie Awards boasted such a star-studded guest list. Attendees were dressed to the nines, and alongside Phoebe and Simone the party welcomed the likes of singer Dua Lipa, actress Gemma Chan, supermodel Cindy Crawford, and fashion legend Donatella Versace.

Phoebe looked the picture of old school glamour in a custom champagne-hued silky gown by Louis Vuitton. With the aid of stylist Nicky Yates, Phoebe exuded a distinctly vintage feel via subtle sleeve adornments and a cut that relied on superlative knowledge of fabric drapery.

Phoebe's gown featured a deep-V neckline as well as a stunning backless design. The actress opted for thick, encrusted hoop earrings and matching bracelet but kept her makeup relatively low-key with champagne coloured eyeshadow and a peachy pink lip.

Simone, on the other hand, plumped for a look with a far more contemporary feel, sporting a white lace underwired mini dress with a translucent, flowy trench coat layered over the top, paired with mirrored silver stilettos.

The actress' beauty look was all about the glow, with the star looking positively celestial. Showing off highlighted clavicles and a certain lit-from-within complexion, Simone looked incredible – we wish we had her makeup artist on speed dial.

