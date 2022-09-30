Lady Marina Windsor makes a statement in boldest dress for rare outing Lady Marina opted for maximalism

Although she's less frequently spotted out and about, Lady Marina Windsor knows how to pack a punch for a rare public appearance. Prince Harry's cousin attended an evening soiree on Thursday night alongside her sister Lady Amelia Windsor – and the duo channelled very different aesthetics for the occasion.

Lady Marina, 30, sported a striking frock featuring an ombred sunset backdrop with the shadow of wild foliage sprawling across it. The eye-catching number boasted a high neckline, short sleeves and a floor-length silhouette, in addition to a twee ruffle trim.

The socialite clasped a simple clutch bag for all her evening essentials and embraced her younger sister for a sibling photograph. Lady Amelia looked sleek in a black two-piece featuring a cropped bralette with a square neck and thick straps which she paired with a figure-hugging midi skirt.

Lady Marina wore her brunette tresses down loose and showcased a natural yet radiant beauty blend. Lady Amelia also styled her golden hair in a relaxed style – accessorising with a chinky gold necklace.

Lady Marina looked striking in the sunset-hued dress

The image of the socialite sisters was shared by a friend via Instagram Stories – leaving fans to dote upon the sibling's contrasting but captivating looks.

Lady Marina Windsor was last spotted as she attended Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral alongside her family.

The socialite is often spotted in playful festival attire

The rarely seen royal looked elegant in a long sleeve black dress featuring a rich black hue and a rounded neckline. She paired it with her favourite accessory - a gold chain pendant boasting small gold disc details.

It was quite a departure from Lady Marina's go-to casual aesthetic and in recent times we've seen her sport flared jeans, festival-ready tank tops and a 70s-style blouse.

Sister Lady Amelia looked enchanting beside Lady Marina wearing an eighties-style dress which she teamed with some patent black brogues and a custom mourning veil.

