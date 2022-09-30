The best street style from Paris Fashion Week SS23 Models and influencers are hitting up the streets of Paris in some amazing ensembles

Off the back of Milan, Paris Fashion Week is now well underway, and it'll come as no surprise that the looks on the streets are rivalling those on the runways.

So far the outfits that have come through for PFW have been a visual treat, and already we are planning on incorporating some of the main takeaway trends into our own wardrobes. It looks like thanks are in order to Winnie Harlow, Chiara Ferragni and Olivia Palermo to name a few, for leading the way.

When is Paris Fashion Week?

This season Paris Fashion Week SS22/23 takes place from Monday 26 September 2022 to Tuesday 4 October 2022. This year many of the shows will be live streamed. You can see all the latest news from PFW right here.

Hello! Fashion shares our favourite street looks so far from Paris Fashion Week:

Chiara Ferragni wears a black oversized felt hat, mesh top, loose-fit trousers and a statement belt from Schiaparelli

Sarah Monteil wears a green printed co-ord and a black feathered collar

Olivia Palermo wears a black leather midi skirt and a statement jacket by Dior

Amelie Zilber wears a cream suit jacket, straight-leg trousers, a micro Lady D-light handbag and black pointed slingback pumps by Dior

Winnie Harlow wears a white lace mesh turtleneck, beige high-waisted trousers and a royal blue shiny leather handbag by Off-White

Caroline Daur wears a blue oversized blazer jacket, a mesh dress, Balenciaga Cagole boots and a black shiny leather handbag by Off-White

Karen Wazen wears a cropped denim top and beige wide-leg cargo pants

Xenia Adonts wears a leather boxy zip-up jacket, a black turtleneck pullover by Prada, split-hem trousers and a monogram Louis Vuitton handbag

Elsa Hosk wears a pleated denim dress and a light pink Dior handbag

