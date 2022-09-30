7 statement jewellery trends to ensure that all eyes are on you

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sometimes, dainty just won't cut the mustard. As much as we adore subtle pavé bangles and an ultra-fine Figaro chain, occasionally, only something truly spectacular can fit the bill. When it comes to utterly show stopping jewellery trends, volume, colour and sparkle are all key factors to consider. Think an elaborate collar necklace practically dripping with gems, dazzling celestial earrings and the most unforgettable cocktail ring, and you're halfway to jewellery heaven.

Hello! Fashion shares the need-to-know statement jewellery trends:

Ear cuffs

Ear cuffs are a brilliant way of boosting your ear jewellery situation without the pain of an actual piercing. We love Completedworks' cluster pearl version for a slightly retro feel.

MORE: Bulgari is hosting a Serpenti exhibition at Saatchi Gallery this autumn

Completedworks P27 pearl-embellished ear cuff, £135, Farfetch

Cocktail rings

The clue's in the name, the very essence of cocktail ring is all about celebration and indulgence. Thomas Sabo's hand-cut multi-coloured version is at the top of our party wardrobe wish list.

Colourful-stoned cocktail ring, £149, Thomas Sabo

Celestial earrings

Stellar motifs lend themselves to dazzling designs perfectly, and we're currently loving Missoma's mismatched drop-down earrings which feature a star and a crescent moon.

Harris Reed Moonlight Pearl Drop Earrings, £275, Missoma

READ: Ear piercing inspiration: from Florence Pugh to Kaia Gerber

RELATED: 7 stylish chunky rings to boost your jewellery game

Chokers

You can't beat a choker when it comes to staging some neck drama, and Timeless Pearly's twisted rope heart design is seriously wearable.

Timeless Pearly Gold-plated and cord necklace, £240, Net-A-Porter

Body pieces

If you're really in the mood to branch out, experimenting with body jewellery is an excellent shout. This trend perhaps best lends itself to the warmer months, as brassy golds and cool chromes look most striking when layered over bare skin.

Cult Gaia Anya gold-tone body chain, £140, Net-A-Porter

Chunky chains

Adding a bit of weight to a classic jewellery trend can give it a whole new dimension – wear with thinner, assorted chain styles for the ultimate layering moment.

Dextera necklace, £300, Swarovski

Tooth jewellery

Okay, so tooth jewellery is pretty out there, we must admit. But if you're keen to take the plunge, know you'll be in excellent company – turn to the likes of Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and Adwoa Aboah for some dazzling dental inspiration.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.