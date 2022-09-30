Emily Ratajkowski rocks double denim at Loewe during Paris Fashion Week The 'Texan tuxedo' has never looked better

Emily Ratajkowski isn't afraid to make a street style statement, especially when it comes to Paris Fashion Week.

The model turned swimwear-entrepreneur attended the hotly anticipated Loewe show, rocking a quirky double denim ensemble.

Emily made a case for double denim at Loewe SS23

The 'Texan tuxedo' was once officially the reserve of cowboys (and noughties power couple Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake), but thankfully so much has changed since those days and double denim has been spotted on every sartorialist worth her Instagram account. Double denim was a standout street style trend at both Copenhagen and Milan Fashion Week.

Emily got bonus props for wearing an oversized silhouette which modernised the early otherwise 1990s look, donning elevated separates from Loewe which set her apart from the rest. Her baggy jeans featured a two-tone colour palette and buttons on the back which added interest to the unusual hybrid trousers.

Spanish fashion house, Loewe, is taking the fashion world by storm once again, 176 years after it opened its doors. Founded in Madrid in 1846, the brand's popularity originally rose after entering ready-to-wear in the 1970s. From the iconic 'Amazona' to the unique 'Puzzle' Bag, creative director Jonathan Anderson joined the label in 2013 and is reimagining the brand with a multi-faceted, modern approach.

The model has had an active fashion month

Emily has had a very busy fashion month, from taking the runway by storm at the Nensi Dojaka show in London to bringing back another once-dormant Y2K trend in Milan. Fresh off reinventing her style with a 1970s esque fringe during New York Fashion Week the supermodel and mother of one, made the case for another retro 'lewk' at Milan Fashion Week.

Showcasing her enviable torso, the model donned ultra low rise chain-patterned jeans, which were pulled down to reveal a black thong peeking out of the waist band, a look which was adored by tastemakers and every popstar back in the early aughts, from Britney Spears to Christina Aguilera. The 2000s became the peak era for the thongs on-show popularity, with many wearing rhinestone and embellished versions for maximum visibility.

When it comes to reviving a throwback trend, no one does it quite like Emily.

