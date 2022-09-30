Victoria Beckham shares photo of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn sitting front row at her Paris Fashion Week show

Victoria Beckham's SS23 show was undoubtably one of the hottest tickets at Paris Fashion Week .

The Spice Girl turned high-fashion designer shared a sneak peak of her front row, sharing a photo with her 30.2 million followers with the caption "It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB."

MORE: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are serving some serious looks at Paris Fashion Week

RELATED: Nicola Peltz breaks cardinal fashion rule - and we are inspired

In the photo daughter in law Nicola Peltz, and Brooklyn Beckham put on a united front to cheer on Victoria during the show, (putting to bed any rumours of a feud.) Nicola wore baggy denim, and an asymmetric black top showcasing her new edgy style. Joining them were of course Romeo, David and Harper Beckham as well as British Vogue’s editor in chief Edward Enninful and American Vogue’s Anna Wintour. They watched supermodels such as Gigi Hadid and sister Bella take to the runway in the star's latest collection.

Victoria arrived at her Spring/Summer 2023 show wearing a black midi dress with ruched detailing on the skirt and winged sleeves, and a stunning pair of spandex thigh high boots.

MORE: The best street style from Paris Fashion Week SS23

RELATED: Sabrina Sato shares her Paris Fashion Week diary with us

Victoria Beckham on the way to her SS23 show

Newlyweds Nicola and Brooklyn have also had a busy week during PFW, attending the Balmain show, together of course, with Nicola clad in a Parisian-chic black outfit consisting of a micro-mini skirt, opaque tights and her must go-to platforms adding some serious height to her petite 5"4 frame. Since going brunette, the star has been experimenting with a slightly edgier Dove Cameron-esque Whimsigoth look of late, more Miley Cyrus than Hannah Montanah if you catch our drift.

Gigi Hadid walked for Victoria Beckham SS23

Last week, Nicola spoke out about the rumoured fallout between herself and Victoria Beckham, which was set alight the actress didn't wear a wedding dress designed by her mother-in-law. She confessed to Grazia US that reading reports that she never intended to wear a Victoria design really "hurt my feelings".