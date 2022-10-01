Bridgerton's Simone Ashley channels athleisure in sleek hiking gear

From glittering Regency-era gowns to slinky red carpet numbers, Simone Ashley has cultivated quite the array of looks. The Bridgerton actress has earned her status as a fully-fledged fashion darling – mainly thanks to her diverse and experimental style.

Simone's latest look to enchant added another string to her stylish bow. The 27-year-old upped the ante in hiking gear, channeling gorpcore with her outdoorsy ensemble. She sported a skin-tight pair of leggings, coupled with some black walking boots and an oversized, eighties-style puffer jacket which boasted a retro green, blue and white colour scheme.

The former Sex Education star sheathed herself in warmth for the chilly mountain climb – layering up with a cashmere scarf and gloves. She shielded her face from the glistening snow-dusted landscape with some black sunglasses and wore her raven hair tied up in a bun.

Simone shared her on-trend outfit with fans via social media. Taking to Instagram Stories, the star captioned the playful post: "Last week in [Austrian flag emoji]' adding a red love heart emoji.

Simone looked serene in her sporty attire

The actress is one of many celebrities to experiment with gorpcore. Kendall Jenner, ASAP Rocky, Bella Hadid, Tom Hardy and Emily Ratajkowski are also fans of the tent-friendly trend.

The star has a diverse style archive

Coined 'gorpcore' by Jason Chen in an article for The Cut, the term has come to embody a style of dressing based upon camping, hiking and utilitarian themes. The trend took traditional, anti-fashion camping-wear and added a retro spin, encouraging a fusion of bolder hues and earthy undertones.

Parkas, fleecing, decorative toggles, wide-leg cargo style walking trousers, rain jackets, backpacks and synthetic materials are just a handful of elements that encompass gorpcore. Brands such as North Face and Patagonia were key to the trend's popularity – and promoted a dynamic relationship between fashion and nature, which for many years have been at odds with one another.

