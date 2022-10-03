Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are serving matching spooky season looks at Givenchy Their edgy looks were gothic-glamour personified

Newlyweds Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham attended the Givenchy spring/summer 2023 show together, and let's just say looks were served.

The couple, who are not shy about showing each other off on social media, have embraced coordinating looks at Paris Fashion Week and the Givenchy show was no exception, with the couple showcasing an 'edgier' style than we have seen in the past.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares photo of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn sitting front row at her Paris Fashion Week show

RELATED: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are serving some serious looks at Paris Fashion Week

Nicola and Brooklyn attended Givenchy SS23

Nicola Peltz had a major beauty transformation, bleaching her eyebrows, which lent an avant garde aesthetic to her outfit. The 27-year old actress wore a stunning Givenchy suit atop a cut-out stiff collared white shirt, which was gothic glamour personified. The look was completed with a crucifix necklace (again it's giving goth) and her hair swept back into a bun which kept all the attention on her new brows and freshly cut micro-fringe.

Brooklyn for his part wore an equally sharp black suit, coordinating with his wife's attire. Even their blazer was the exact same, with the only difference being the hardware fastening in black and silver respectively.

MORE: Nicola Peltz breaks cardinal fashion rule - and we are inspired

RELATED: Nicola Peltz's favourite jeans style might have been influenced by Brooklyn Beckham

The famous duo also hit the Valentino SS23 show

The couple have been very busy this PFW. Earlier in the day they attended the Valentino SS23 show where Nicola first showed off her statement bleached brows. Nicola posed alongside her husband in the front row wearing a sheer embroidered Valentino blouse over a black bralet, which she teamed with baggy blue jeans and white patent platforms. Later on she wore a black Valentino catsuit for a night out with her other half, which proved that since going brunette, the star has been experimenting with a slightly edgier Dove Cameron-esque Whimsigoth look of late.

Nicola wore Valentino again for a night out in Paris that evening

The famous duo also made time to attend the Victoria Beckham SS23 show, where Brooklyn's mother shared a photo of him Nicola Peltz sitting in the 'frow' alongside Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful.

Couples that slay together, stay together.