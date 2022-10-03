Zendaya brings her style A game to the front row at Valentino The actress is a long-time friend of the label

As Paris Fashion Week wraps up, Zendaya made an appearance on the front row at Valentino that we certainly won't be forgetting in a hurry.

The actress is a long-time friend of the Italian luxury fashion house, having starred in its 'Pink PP' fall 2022 campaign earlier this year alongside F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Though on this occasion, there were no hot pink hues or Pierpaolo Piccioli-induced Barbiecore to be seen, instead Zendaya opted for a look that presented a modern twist on the logomania trend that dominated the late 2010s.

Straight off the back of her history-making Emmy win, Zendaya has turned her attention to excelling in the fashion world. It's no secret that the 26-year-old knows a thing or two about how to look good – her red carpet track record is seriously impressive. But it looks as though the actress is entering a new era and elevating her style to new heights – and we have photographic evidence to prove it.

The actress sported a sheer bodystocking emblazoned with the house's Toile Iconographe logo, layered under black tailored shorts. Artfully playing with the concept of nudity, Zendaya swerved on a top, instead wearing an oversized blazer, adorned with sequins in the same pattern arrangement.

Her clear stilettos followed suit, and she topped things off with a pair of chandelier-style earrings which framed her famous features and offered a focal point. Sporting a typically glam beauty look, the actress brought a certain seasonal sultriness via a cosy brown lip and a slick side-parting.

Dove Cameron, Ashley Park, Florence Pugh and Zendaya

Far from being the only star who was dressed to the nines, looking equally glamorous were the likes of Naomi Campbell, Dove Cameron, Florence Pugh, as well as Zendaya's long-time stylist Law Roach, who iconically dressed as the ‘Fairy Godmother’ to her ‘Cinderella’ at the 2019 Met Gala.

Zendaya, Law Roach and Naomi Campbell

Zendaya's look felt very much in keeping with the theme of the spring/summer 2023 show which centred around ethereal meshes, painstakingly crafted sequin work and exploring what "nude" truly means in relation to different skin-tones. While the actress left the Toile Iconographe face paint to the models, clearly her love for Valentino is set to last.

