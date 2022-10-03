Bella and Gigi Hadid rock bleached brows at Givenchy

Sporting some seriously wild looks merely comes with the territory if you're a supermodel, and as it happens, no one knows this better than fashion's favourite supermodel sister duo, Bella and Gigi Hadid.

The pair have rocked some major beauty moments in their time, having continually demonstrated their adaptability in the face of an unconventional trend. And Givenchy's recent SS23 show at Paris Fashion Week allowed the sisters to pull off yet another striking look, that we simply haven't stopped thinking about.

MORE: Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid serve disco diva at the Tom Ford show

While Bella and Gigi were all about romantic shapes and bohemian flair at Isabel Marant, they kept the ethereal glamour at bay at Givenchy, instead donning double denim outfits with a distinctly utilitarian feel.

Most striking, however, were the supermodels' bleached brows, inviting a double take. The hugely divisive beauty trend has been rocked by only the bravest of famous faces – Nicola Peltz, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner to name a few – and we absolutely love how the Hadid sisters have taken their propensity for matching looks to such lofty heights.

Gigi's snowy white brows matched her current hair shade and paired well with her cool-toned light blue ensemble. Sporting an elongated denim jacket and a cargo-style knee-length skirt, both lightly imprinted with the house's logo, she proved her sartorial versatility.

READ: Bella and Gigi Hadid team up on the runway at Isabel Marant's Paris Fashion Week show

RELATED: Bella Hadid goes hell for leather during Paris Fashion Week

Bella, on the other hand, staged a poignant contrast. Her bleached brows had a slight tawniness to them, standing out dramatically against a cascade of dark brown hair. The supermodel exuded her typical Y2K vibe in a crossover denim bra and low-waisted midi skirt with chrome detailing.

Just a stone's throw away from the catwalk, the front row also boasted some major names, including Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham who look edgy in matching sharp suits, with Nicola also joining the sisters in their foray into bleached brows.

The next day, the supermodel sister duo was back on the catwalk at Stella McCartney with Bella retaining that barely-there brow look, with Gigi instead turning back to her roots.

We can't wait to see which beauty trend the sisters will take on next…

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.