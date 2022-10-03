Bridgerton's Simone Ashley just won party dressing in micro sequins at Paris Fashion Week

Party season is fast approaching and we all know what that means. Sequins, embellishments and if you’re brave enough to wear it, feathers.

Luckily for us Bridgerton's Simone Ashley just showed us how to nail all three party dressing staples while hitting the circuit at Paris Fashion Week. The 27-year-old actress who plays Kate Sharma in the Netflix hit series has been showing off her incredible street style recently and we are becoming enthralled by the star's bold looks.

Simone looked radiant in the deep purple hue

Arriving to the Valentino dinner in Paris, France she donned a Maison Valentino Resort 2023 feather cuff sequined mini dress in a jewel deep purple hue, which matched her expertly applied eyeshadow which was created by A list MUA Hung Vanngo (who also looks after the likes of Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh.) Tousled waves by hairstylist Halley Brisker modernised the look. As for accessories she showed us that the only way to tackle a party season look is with the adage "more is more," matching her dress to platform rhinestone heels which were also from Maison Valentino and diamond hoops. The Surrey-born beauty was styled by Rebecca Corbin Murray for the occasion.

Earlier that day she attended the brand's SS23 show in another look which we can’t wait to copy this winter, wearing a Valentino Resort 2023 tulle illusion lace top as a dress with black strappy sandals and a black embellished quilted wool and cashmere coat. Freshwater mini cuff pearl gold-plated earrings from completed works finished off the elegant ensemble. She relied on the same glam squad for her artfully undone ponytail and signature smokey eye.

The Netflix star attended Maison Valentino's SS23 show

Just last month at London Fashion Week Simone recreated a real-life Bridgerton moment with Emma Weymouth at Burberry's SS23 show. She posed alongside real-life British aristocrat Emma Weymouth, who became a household name after appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019. As befitting a Lady Whistledown storyline Emma resides in Longleat House, one of England's most illustrious stately homes and is married to Ceawlin Thynn, 8th Marquess of Bath. Simone donned an eclectic look from Chief Creative Director Ricardo Tisci's latest collection from the British heritage brand and proved that she is every inch the style maverick. We just can’t wait to see what she comes up with next.

