Ashley Graham is keeping Barbiecore alive at Lanvin's Paris Fashion Week show

Ashley Graham attended the Lanvin Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, in a look that proved this summer’s hottest fashion trend is going nowhere.

The 34-year-old model proved that Barbiecore is here to stay, in her Elle Woods-esque ensemble. The hot pink hued silk ruched jumpsuit was the ultimate statement making garment, making sure that all eyes were firmly fixated on her outfit.

Ashley Graham made a case for keeping with the hot-pink hue

No one has shaken up the modelling industry quite like Ashley. Ever since she was first scouted aged 12 while out shopping at the mall, she has been labelled as 'plus-size'. Now, the term is a pretty familiar part of the fashion world's vernacular, but this hasn't always been the case. These days, it only requires a quick scroll through the 34-year-old's Instagram to realise that she is hugely vocal about body positivity and self-love. "The mantra I say to myself is this: 'I am bold, I am brilliant, I am beautiful, I am worthy of all, I love you'. Those are my affirmations and I've had them for such a long time," she told Stylist last year.

Sitting alongside Brett Alan Nelson, Doja Cat and Joan Smalls the model opted to go for a full blown Barbie inspired look, pairing the Lanvin jumpsuit with a matching pink bag and rosy makeup complete with pink eyeshadow. Ever since we first saw those leaked images of Margot Robbie dressed as Barbie... could it be that we all secretly want to be Barbie girls?

Brett Alan Nelson, Doja Cat, Joan Smalls and Ashley Graham in the Lanvin 'frow'

How did the Barbiecore trend start?

Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli's Autumn/Winter 2022 show for Maison Valentino is probably the most obvious place to start. Back in March he showed which was almost exclusively pink. An unabashedly pink shade which was created by Pantone for the show, officially titled ‘Valentino Pink PP’. The pink shade in question was oh-so Barbie, and it was seen on almost everything in the show, from clothing to makeup and hosiery. ​​“I wanted to use one colour to highlight fashion as cut, design, silhouette, shapes, volumes, textures,” explained Pierpaolo Piccioli of the collection. Since then hot pink has been the hottest colour trend of 2022.

