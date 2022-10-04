Forget her spray-on Coperni dress, Bella Hadid's killer all-black Comme des Garçons outfit just won Paris Fashion Week The supermodel has the most unreal street style

From her unreal Coperni spray-on dress to serving Y2K It-girl in double denim at Givenchy, Bella Hadid's fashion week has been nothing short of legendary. However, as it happens, her off-duty outfits have hit just as hard as her catwalk ensembles, proving that the supermodel is nothing if not extremely capable in her own right.

While we can't get enough of Coperni's ingenious finale, the 25-year-old's Paris street style has been the highlight of our week – more specifically, a killer monochrome moment, courtesy of Comme des Garçons.

The Japanese label is known for its out-of-the-box approach and avant-garde designs, and this essence of non-conformity was reflected in Bella's outfit.

In a series of behind-the-scenes snaps shared on her Instagram with her 55.4m followers, Bella gave fans a close-up of her outfit worn before Thursday's Isabel Marant show.

The supermodel posed against the backdrop of a quintessentially Parisian balcony in her all-black look. Peppered in between were shots of Bella in the mirror backstage as she changed into her evening outfit. Sporting a black cut-out top adorned with five horizontal rows of gathers, Bella was serving 'not-so-undercover spy' in a leather skater midi skirt. The full-circle shape had an air of Christian Dior's New Look about it, utterly apt considering the location of the supermodel's impromptu photoshoot.

Bella finished off her look with some pretty unconventional accessories, including her now signature long knee-high socks, chunky 'ugly' trainers, her beloved oval sunglasses and a black jersey headband.

"Comme homme, miss you," her mother Yolanda Hadid playfully commented on the post, though we're not sure we can agree. If Paris is having such a profound impact on Bella's style game, we reckon her trip deserves an extension…

