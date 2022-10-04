Charlotte Casiraghi, Kristen Stewart and Camila Morrone lead the glamour at Chanel's SS23 Paris Fashion Week show The front row was a sartorial feast for the eyes

You can always count on Chanel to bring an all-star guest list and today's presentation at Paris Fashion Week was no exception.

A galaxy of stars were in attendance, for the french luxury heritage brands spring/summer 2023 show, which took place at the Grand Palais Éphémère. In the frow was none other than Monégasque royal Charlotte Casiraghi, a long time friend of the brand, the granddaughter of Grace Kelly wore a prim tweed skirt suit from the brand.

Charlotte Casiraghi posed for the cameras alongside Kristen Stewart

Also bringing the glamour was Kristen Stewart who is the star of Chanel's new SS23 ready to wear campaign which was photographed by Inez & Vinoodh. As well as being the brand's latest poster girl the Spencer actress is also the face of their Gabrielle fragrance. The 32-year-old stuck to her signature edgy style in a sports-inspired Chanel logo top and biker boots, paired with a mini skirt from the maison, giving the outfit a feminine touch.

Camila Morrone also made an appearance, clad in the quintessential Parisian chic uniform of all black, wearing a shimmering strapless asymmetrical dress, complete with sheer tights and round toed Chanel heels. The actress has had a busy fashion month, attending London Fashion Week's Burberry show following the 25-year-old's split with Hollywood leading man Leonardo DiCaprio. Camila opted for a hair transformation that left us aching with envy, showing off her new fringe again in Paris.

Camila Morrone attended Chanel's SS23 show

Chanel's SS23 collection explores a woman's freedom of movement and expression inciting "the very essence of allure" according to the brand's show notes, "Virginie Viard imagines a collage of glamour, swirling with modernity and lightness. Symbols of womanhood, from pearls and sequins to bows and feathers, alight upon silk chiffons, polka dots, and houndstooth tweeds. Sensuality abounds in the shifting proportions of softness, structure and precious adornments. Mystery pervades in the intangible echoes of Gabrielle Chanel, executed with an innately modern hand," they explained.

