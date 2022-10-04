Kylie Jenner's Paris Fashion Week wardrobe: an exact rundown of her most glam SS23 looks The reality star is no stranger to a statement ensemble…

Paris Fashion Week really hit hard this year – and we have Kylie Jenner to thank. Special mentions are in order for Bella Hadid's unreal spray-on Coperni dress and Zendaya's embellished bodystocking at Valentino, but it was the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who really shone, elevating her style game to new, lofty heights.

Hello! Fashion shares our rundown of Kylie Jenner's most glam Paris Fashion Week looks:

Serving 'Pink Panther on heat', Kylie stepped out in a textured Balenciaga gown in a shade which left us desperately fumbling around for our oversized sunglasses.

Kylie obviously got quite impatient during her last fitting and decided that seams were seriously overrated – but we're actually very into it.

Let it be known, Jessica Rabbit has absolutely nothing on Kylie Jenner. Sporting a rich blue velvet mega-plunge Schiaparelli gown, the entrepreneur showed off every inch of her luscious curves, putting the cartoon bombshell to shame.

And here's one I made earlier…Kylie rocked the ultimate Depop-gal creation, donning a white crochet mini dress which was, in fact, made by Balmain. Could've fooled us tbh.

A lot to unpack here. The shades are giving Willy Wonka, but the unreal silhouette and flowy sleeves are right up our street.

Kylie's Coperni corset mini dress is a clean freak's idea of heaven. Toothpaste down your front? It's a wipe-clean dream…

"This is what I needed," commented big sister Khloe Kardashian, and you know what, Kylie's Dilara mesh moment is what we needed too. Consider us sartorially rejuvenated.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.