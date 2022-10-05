Bella Hadid is all about Miu Miu's micro top - and so are we The supermodel looked incredible both on and off the runway…

As Paris Fashion Week draws to a close, there's one person who stood out from the rest, both on and off the runway. Bella Hadid nailed the assignment on every occasion last week, from her innovative spray-on Coperni dress to her killer Comme des Garçons street style. And yet, the 25-year-old ensured her Paris Fashion Week went out with a bang, coming through with not one, but two major looks courtesy of Prada's younger, more vivacious sister.

MORE: Forget her spray-on Coperni dress, Bella Hadid's killer all-black Comme des Garçons outfit just won Paris Fashion Week

Created back in 1993, Miu Miu still today embodies the buoyancy of youth in its avant-garde playfulness, making Bella its ideal poster girl, on account of her willingness to push the boundaries.

The Italian luxury label practically sparked a fashion frenzy last season with its ultra-short miniskirts, adored by everyone from the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya. But it seems that Miu Miu has since shifted its attention towards another set of daring proportions, appearing to be all about the micro top.

The micro crop top was also one of the standout street style trends we spotted on the PFW fashion circuit this season, so expect to be seeing more of this daring trend in the coming months.

READ: Bella and Gigi Hadid rock bleached brows at Givenchy

RELATED: Bella and Gigi Hadid team up on the runway at Isabel Marant's Paris Fashion Week show

On Tuesday, Bella Hadid ended her fashion month journey for this year, but not without causing a bit of a stir. Clad in an ultra-thin black bandeau with straps featuring a Delrin buckle at the centre, the supermodel sported a look which appeared to span through the ages. Her padded top had an unmistakably utilitarian feel, and yet, her boot-like thong sandals felt rooted in antiquity, possessing a certain classical air.

When it came to the afterparty, again Bella favoured the micro top, opting for an underwire bra-style piece which left most of her torso exposed. Coloured russet with a slight sheen, her top was fastened in the centre with Miu Miu's signature black ribbon detailing. Finishing off her look with a matching knee-length skirt, we couldn't help but wonder where Bella's daring proportions will lie next – how micro will she go?

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.