Yes, Doja Cat just painted herself gold at Paris Fashion Week All that glitters is Doja Cat

When William Shakespeare wrote, "All that glitters is not gold," back in the 16th century, he clearly had not met American rapper and singer Doja Cat.

The California-born entertainer attended the A.W.A.K.E. Mode show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday in the ultimate statement makeup look, painting her entire face and decolletage metallic gold for the occasion. The look was eerily reminscent of Goldfinger actress Shirley Eaton's gold bodypaint in the 1964 James Bond classic.

MORE: 5 incredible street style trends we spotted at Paris Fashion Week SS23

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's Paris Fashion Week wardrobe: an exact rundown of her most glam SS23 looks

Doja Cat was serving the ultimate James Bond Goldfinger inspired look

Born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, the 26-year-old musician wore a plaid suit which consisted of an asymmetric neckline, double button down detailing, and exaggerated flared trousers. Her shearling full length coat and blue sunnies gave us serious Kate Hudson in Almost Famous vibes. She took a front row seat at the Bastille Design Centre. Matching her gold paint to accessories the style maverick team the look with sculptural gold hoops, and sky high gold platforms.

Founded in London in 2012 A.W.A.K.E. Mode explores the idea of creating an avant-garde yet versatile wardrobe, and is instantly recognisable for its innovative cuts, unexpected details, light-heartedness and subtle cross-cultural and historical references from art and film. "In the world driven by fast-changing trends, A.W.A.K.E. MODE is determined to produce unique and almost art-object like pieces, adaptable to fit into a woman's daily life," the brand explained in a statement.

MORE: Bella and Gigi Hadid rock bleached brows at Givenchy

RELATED: Zendaya brings her style A game to the front row at Valentino

Doja Cat is clearly not afraid to experiment with her beauty looks

This isn't the only time Doja Cat has experimented with avant garde face paint. Later that day the Say So singer attended the Tiffany & Co Is Hosting Beyonce Party as part of Paris Fashion Week at the Yoyo Palais De Tokyo, donning another totally unusual beauty look. She sported a Harlequin-like black liner which adorned her face in an intricately crafted wiggly pattern, which to be honest with you, we don't even know how to describe. Is that a tear drop? Is that two tear drops? You have to see it to believe it.

Doja Cat. Doja Cat. What are they feeding you? We are here for it.