Hello! Fashion Guest List: The best parties throughout the month of September

Fashion Guest List: The best parties throughout the month of September

This September many parties were delayed or postponed due to the news of the Queen's passing, including Burberry's after show event and the annual Annabel’s Amazon party. This meant most of London’s glittering events were held at the end of the month as a sign of respect.

Here at Hello! Fashion take a look at some of the dazzling events that took place in September...

Canapes in the Cosmoss

Kate Moss celebrated the launch of her new wellness brand at Mayfair's The Twenty Two restaurant and private members club on the 6th September. 'Cosmoss' describes itself as "self-care created for life's modern journeys – a celebration of every day exactly as it is, with all its imperfections." The soirée hosted some of her nearest and dearest, including It-girl Iris Law, Marchioness of Bath Emma Weymouth, and fashion designer Stella McCartney. Guests were dressed to the nines, but Kate was undoubtedly the belle of the ball, sporting a maxi-length sheer floral print dress.

Kate Moss

Iris Law

Emma Weymouth

A Surprise Party for India Hicks

In early September Hum Fleming organised the Penelope Chilvers x India Hicks collection launch at The Surprise pub in Chelsea, with a guest list which was pretty much a rundown of London's coolest It-girls. Lady Amelia Windsor, India Rose James and Louise Roe were all on hand to cheer on Hicks’s latest collaboration, "A collection for Penelope Chilvers crafted in Spain, influenced by cowgirls, to tomboys and adventurers," India Hicks explained of the project. Guests dined on ceviche and pan fried cornish cod. We have a feeling we know which boots are going to be on everyone's autumn wishlist.

India Hicks and Penelope Chilvers

Hum Fleming

Lady Amelia Windsor

India Rose James

Annabel’s Amazon Party (x2)

On the 22nd September, members club Annabel's hosted Deborah Ababio, Emma Appleton, Camille Charriere and Anson Boon at their annual event Annabel’s for the Amazon 2022, where each year the Club raises funds to aid reforestation efforts in the Brazilian rainforest. Members and guests enjoyed bespoke cocktails including the evening’s fan favourite, "Scarlet Macaw," by The Lost Explorer Mezcal and enjoyed the show stopping Club façade, featuring majestic Jaguars and flowing waterfalls. The club followed up with a Lost Explorer Mezcal launch party on the 29th which saw the likes of Zenouska Mowatt and best friend Hilary Peltz sipping drinks alongside Caspar Jopling. Bottom line. When Astrid Harbord invites you to a party, you say yes.

Deborah Ababio

Camille Charrière

Emma Appleton and Anson Boon

Zenouska Mowatt

Caspar Jopling

Sabrina Percy

Hilary Peltz

Freddie Briance

Burberry's Star Studded Soirée

A galaxy of stars was in attendance at Burberry's stellar aftershow party on the 26th September. And nothing brings a celebration together like some good tunes, luckily the brand's creative director Riccardo Tisci could count on his pal Kanye West to bring the vibes to The Twenty Two (it’s so hot right now.) The guest list didn't stop there. Bella Hadid, Camila Morrone and Naomi Campbell were all pictured at the exclusive venue. And later on on the evening Ye cosied up to ex girlfriend Irina Shayk. You had to be there.

Naomi Campbell

Bella Hadid

Irina Shayk

Camila Morrone

