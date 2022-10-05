﻿

How to style an oversized shirt

The limits are endless…

When it comes to versatility, there are few pieces more infinitely useful than an oversized shirt. Curating a timeless capsule wardrobe is all about sourcing staples that are worth their weight in gold, capable of offering steadfast adaptability in the face of a style crisis.

In need of an impromptu beach cover up? Seeking something to layer under a knitted vest? Desperately requiring a light, airy jacket to throw on over a mini dress? You get the picture, the list is endless. 

Hello! Fashion shares the most stylish ways to rock an oversized shirt:  

Style an oversized shirt with…cycling shorts

If, like us, your cycling shorts have never before encountered the saddle of a bike, taking them for a spin on the streets might be your best chance of getting some wear out of them. Combat the vibrancy of a neon shade with a crisp white high-low hem shirt à la Caroline Ebo.

Skin Billie oversized cotton-voile shirt, £251, Net-A-Porter

Style an oversized shirt as…a dress

Ex-Victoria's Secret model Elsa hosk has the right idea, styling a striped shirt from her own clothing line with a classic tan belt and gold strappy sandals.

Helsa Cotton Poplin Oversized Shirt, £243, Revolve

Style an oversized shirt under… a sweater vest

Maxine Wylde served a look that would turn Harry Styles green with envy, sporting a baby pink knitted vest over a white frill collar shirt by Blanca Studio. 

Ganni ruffled-collar poplin shirt, £110, Farfetch

Style an oversized shirt under… a corset

Fashion blogger Aimee Song knocked it out of the park at Dior's SS23 show, styling a jacquard corset over the top of an oversized shirt.

Oversized poplin shirt, £59, Arket

Style an oversized shirt with…straight-leg jeans

Model Sofia Richie served a masterclass in ultra-flattering cuts recently when she stepped out in New York wearing an oversized shirt with straight-leg jeans and contrast toe cap shoes.

Anine Bing Mika oversized cotton-poplin shirt, £160, Net-A-Porter

Style an oversized shirt as…a jacket

This season we're following Miu Miu's lead and championing the micro top. As influencer Enna demonstrates, a dark denim shirt with contrasting topstitching is the perfect layering piece to pair with Prada's white nylon bralette.

Nino shirt, £119, Whistles

Style an oversized shirt…backwards

Prepare to have your mind blown. We're taking style tips from model Marine Deleeuw who ingeniously hit reverse on her wide-collar oversized shirt and wore it backwards with a thick belt to cinch in her waist. Bit trippy, but we're defo into it.

Dark green relaxed-fit silk shirt, £240, Essentiel Antwerp

