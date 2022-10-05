9 Laura Harrier looks that we are utterly obsessed with If she's worn it, we want it…

If cool-girl Laura Harrier hasn't already entered your style radar, please rectify the situation immediately. Frankly, it's not at all difficult to believe that the actress actually started out as a model in the early stages of her career, judging by the superlative quality of her style moments. The 32-year-old is a born and bred fashion insider, and rest assured, she won't let you forget it.

Who is Laura Harrier?

In case you've been living under a rock, Laura Harrier is an actress and former model who made her name gracing the big screen within the Spider-Man film franchise. Having also starred in various TV shows such as Hollywood and Mike, it's unsurprising that Laura has more than a few stellar red carpet appearances under her belt.

Hello! Fashion shares Laura Harrier's most stylish looks:

Laura Harrier donned an asymmetric floral dress and stunning Bvlgari jewels at the label's WILD POP Gala Dinner in 2019.

The actress rocked a double denim moment out on the streets of New York in 2021.

Wearing a geometric patterned jacket and gleaming straight-leg trousers, Laura single-handedly sparked a shift in our approach towards Fashion Week dressing. Think a low-key look with a high-key impact is impossible? Think again.

At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party the actress looked the picture of old school glamour in her so-called 'Diva Dress', a polka dot sequin gown by Off-White, designed by the late Virgil Abloh.

Looking radiant in an asymmetric velvet button-up gown at The Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala, Laura echoed the fact that a LBD is a sartorial must-have.

Prepare to be shocked: Laura's 2022 Met Gala was created by designer Victor Glemaud for H&M. Yep, you read that right. If only our high street shopping sprees were quite so successful…

Sporting a lilac sparkly backless number at the Met Gala afterparty, Laura channelled a 1920s It-girl.

Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent knocked it out of the park with Laura's The Whale screening look at Venice Film Festival earlier this year, dressing her in a stunning, gilded front-tie mini dress which oozed 'Bond girl chic'.

Ultra-flattering flares? Tick. Major landmark backdrop? Tick. Unbelievably nonchalant pose in the face of such a killer look? You bet.

