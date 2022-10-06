Kate Moss reveals the real-life inspiration behind her glam-rock makeup look for Charlotte Tilbury's holiday campaign

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

I've known Charlotte forever," Kate Moss tells Hello! Fashion. "We've worked on countless covers, campaigns, runways and red carpets over the years, and enjoyed more than a few parties together!"

MORE: Kate Moss just channelled a 1970s It-girl

Therefore, it makes perfect sense that beauty retailer Charlotte Tilbury turned to the supermodel's celebratory spirit as inspiration for its 2022 festive campaign – after all, there's no party quite like one hosted by Kate.

The British fashion icon is forever our party inspiration, and we love that her campaign look harked to some of her most enchanting makeup moments from over the decades. "We looked back at some of the looks from my birthdays over the years, to create this amazing glam-rock look for the Studio Tilbury dancefloor," the supermodel explained.

Alongside Kate, Studio 54 served as a major reference point for the legendary makeup artist – after all, there's no party quite like a Studio 54 party. Never again, will there be a nightclub quite so iconic as the illustrious celebrity laden haunt. The legendary 1970s club, regular stomping ground for the likes of Bianca Jagger, Cher, Diana Ross and Elizabeth Taylor, may have closed its doors after just three years, but its hedonistic, ultra-glam legacy will live on forever.

READ: 7 style lessons we learnt from 90s Kate Moss

RELATED: Kate Moss exudes classic French-girl chic at the Saint Laurent show

Fronting the campaign are Charlotte's "dream team of beauty muses", alongside close pal and legendary supermodel Kate Moss are Lily James, Jourdan Dunn and 1960s and retro beauty icon Twiggy.

"Charlotte is the most incredible makeup artist and knows better than anyone how to make me feel and look my most beautiful," Twiggy tells us, "I starred in her iconic Pillow Talk Party campaign earlier this year and we all had so much fun, so I was thrilled to join the celebration for her Holiday campaign, this time on the dancefloor of Studio Tilbury." Charlotte's ability to bring the party energy to the makeup chair is obvious, and she nodded to Twiggy’s trademark ultra-defined eye look via rose gold and dusty mauve shades.

Shot against a backdrop of dazzling mirror balls and infused with the decade's effervescent disco energy, the campaign’s beauty looks are all about hypnotising, richly defined eyes and, of course, a generous dose of sparkle. "The energy on set was AMAZING, I could have danced all night!" Kate revealed.

Sporting a decadent silvery turquoise eye and a glossy pink lip, it's safe to say we've decided which of our beauty icons we'll be channelling this year.

How many days until Christmas again? We're not sure we can wait.

Shop pieces from Charlotte Tilbury's makeup line below:

Pillow Talk Beautifying Face Palette, £60, Charlotte Tilbury

Hypnotising pop shots kit, £50, Charlotte Tilbury

Limitless Lucky Dips Duo, £47.50, Charlotte Tilbury

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.