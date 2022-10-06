7 ways to style cargo pants that we are 100% going to try

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

As far as trouser trends go, right now we're still utterly wedded to cargo pants. "But they're so 20 years ago!" you cry out in anguish. Well, quite. But that's kind of the whole point – in fact, the 'noughties girl-band' vibe has pretty much been our dress code for the last couple of years, thanks to fashion's unwavering obsession with the Y2K aesthetic.

And cargo pants are the supermodel-approved trouser trend at its helm – and we have the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner to thank. Not that it's a competition or anything, but of all its adoring fans, we reckon the trouser style's greatest ally is Hailey Bieber. This summer we couldn't get enough of her low-rise Balenciaga pair borrowed from her husband Justin, and just last week we were bowled over by the supermodel's retro take that she debuted at Paris Fashion Week – cargo flares. You heard it here first.

It's clear that cargo pants are going absolutely nowhere, and so it feels imperative that we put their versatility to the test. As usual, fashion month has birthed an entire new crop of killer street style moments, with fashion insiders styling their cargo pants with bandeaus, mesh bodysuits, leather blazers and micro shirts. Gear up for this season and pick your poison…

Hello! Fashion shares the best way to style cargo pants:

Style cargo pants with…a puffer gilet

We're taking our cues from influencer Pernille Teisbaek who served major utilitarian vibes with pastel pink cargo pants alongside a padded gilet layered over a black polo neck.

Style cargo pants with…a mesh bodysuit

Another look staking a claim in this season's trend forecast is the goth colour palette – we can't get enough of mesh bodysuits under low-rise cargo pants for a sense of depth.

Style cargo pants with…a micro shirt

Miu Miu's diminutively proportioned tops are all the rage right now, and a micro shirt paired with a neutral high-waisted cargo pant should be high up on your sartorial agenda this season.

Style cargo pants with…a sleeveless jumper

A splash of colour alongside an otherwise monochrome ensemble is a concept that we can't wait to recreate this autumn.

Style cargo pants with…statement mules

Dial up the drama with a pair of statement geometric mules to transport your cargo pants from day to night.

Style cargo pants with…a vibrant crossbody

Semi-sheer cargo pants alongside the drama of a striking accessory is such a shout this season.

Style cargo pants with…a bandeau

No outerwear, no problem. This autumn we're braving the cold in the name of fashion – we're seriously into the idea of charcoal cargo pants paired alongside a classic black bandeau.

