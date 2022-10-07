Jodie Turner-Smith's Balmain gown proves she's the most exciting red carpet style icon right now

In an age of stylists, publicists and unforgiving memes it's hard for stars to really distinguish themselves on the red carpet. In the past few years Hollywood’s red carpet has become the ultimate “play it safe” stomping ground.

There are no more "moments", and self expression has been largely resigned, in favour of stunning, but let's face it sometimes a bit boring looks. Even at the Met Gala this year, many celebs eschewed the Gilded Glamor and White Tie theme in favour of more "flattering" looks. Save a few standouts like Lady Gaga, no one dares to be as bold as Bjork, who took to the Oscars red carpet draped in a swan, lest they end up on a "worst dressed" list. The horribly catty columns which were seen in almost every gossip mag in the early 2000's seem to be ingrained in the Hollywood psyche and a perilous thing to avoid at all costs.

And that’s why we totally stan Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner Smith. Undoubtedly the queen of red carpet style at the recent Venice Film Festival, she never plays it safe, and our eyes are grateful. This time Jodie encapsulated what it meant to “power dress” not in a suit, but in a couture gown designed by Balmain's Olivier Rousteing to attend the BFI London Film Festival’s premiere of her latest project White Noise.

After suffering an accident during lockdown where the creative director was hospitalised with severe burns the actor has made the "Balenciaga Army" uniform, one laced with symbolism of protective armour. The dress Jodie wears is powerful, strong, modern yet undoubtedly glamorous. Think a real-life Valkyrie attending the Met.

Jodie teamed Balmain with Bulgari

The star accessoried with her newly blue-hued buzz cut, (which matched the BFI's step and repeat) and the cropped mane showed off the star's drop earrings to aplomb. Jodie was dripping in Bulgari, the Roman jewellers iconic Serpenti bracelets slithering up her hands and wrists.

She may be styled by duo Wayman + Micah, but Jodie has a knack of going outside the box, and not sticking to any style conventions. (Making her the perfect ambassador for Gucci.) Every look is as bold and refreshing as the last. Thank you Jodie, for making the red carpet so exciting again, and for just doing you.