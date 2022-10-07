Bella Hadid rocks Balletcore outfit, courtesy of pal Hailey Bieber

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber are the ultimate friend goals – and we have the photographic evidence to prove it. The supermodel duo have both been working super hard recently, Bella has been turning hands on the runway at Paris Fashion Week – who could possibly forget that spray-on spectacle at Coperni? – whereas Hailey has been working on her celebrity interview series and, of course, promoting her new clothing line with wardrobe.nyc.

Hailey's collaboration with "the world’s first true-luxury direct-to-consumer concept", as wardrobe.nyc refers to itself, is a capsule collection directly inspired by the supermodel's own style.

According to Hello! Fashion's Digital Editor Natalie Salmon, "The result is a well-thought-out edit of 14 essentials, with a distinctly upmarket minimalist aesthetic. Think The Row meets Anine Bing."

We're very much on board, and clearly we're in excellent company. Bella Hadid, close pal and fellow supermodel, is also a big fan of Hailey's wardrobe.nyc collection, having worn two loungewear pieces from the range out on the streets of Paris following her crazy fashion week schedule.

Recently, Bella has been all about the Balletcore vibe, exuding a certain Black Swan chic.

The supermodel stepped out in grey marl track pants and an oversized sweatshirt with a matching jersey headband which kept her mid bun looking immaculate, secured with a silky scrunchie. And are those real-life pointe shoes we spy? It seems as though the supermodel must be taking style tips from Hailey's early days when she dreamed of becoming a classical ballet dancer. Bonus points for sticking to the theme Bella.

She finished off her look with a pair of Y2K-style shades featuring diamanté peace signs in the corners and extended her pacifist message into her bag choice – a khaki Chanel satchel adorned with, yep, you guessed it, more peace signs.

"These pieces are what my idea of the perfect essentials are this fall/winter and every season in between that can be your permanent staple pieces," Hailey wrote about the collection in the caption of an Instagram post. "I hope you all love them as much as I do."

The overall theme of Bella's look? Peace and love. Very wholesome.

Shop Bella Hadid's picks from Hailey Bieber's wardrobe.nyc collection:

HB Track Top, £370, Wardrobe.nyc

HB Track Pant, £400, Wardrobe.nyc

