Rochelle Humes reveals her favourite restaurant in London, and her go-to date night outfit Hello! Fashion's November cover star reveals all in our Fashion Fantasy

What does a dream day look like in the life of entrepreneur, broadcaster and author Rochelle Humes?

Loading the player...

Watch Rochelle's Fashion Fantasy

Well it all starts with breakfast in the Maldives. "So it would be a really exotic fruit platter, maybe some mango. They do very good coconut there," she tells us during her Hello! Fashion November cover shoot.

MORE: Rochelle Humes on public image, motherhood and tackling inequalities in the music industry

RELATED: Luma Grothe Fashion Fantasy: The model reveals her favourite restaurant in Paris- watch video

Coat, £70, Boots, £115, both Next

The archipelagic state which she actually visited (in real life) back in January, staying at the luxurious Sun Siyam resort, is the perfect respite for the busy mother of three. Rochelle has successfully navigated the transition from pop star to businesswoman in a career that started at age 12, with S Club. So understandable she’d "have a lie in," while she's there. In the afternoon the star would head to Paris for, "lots of shopping," and tells us she’d wear a little heel to look chic but still be able to navigate the city's cobbled streets.

For her dream dinner, she'd head back to her home city of London to dine at her favourite haunt Meraki, the Fitzrovia-based contemporary Greek restaurant is inspired by the Aegean islands and was founded by the team that brought us Roka and Zuma. "Meraki isn't too dressy so I’d probably wear a trouser and a little top, something a little chilled, maybe a body." Rochelle, who has loved fashion since she can remember, is preparing for her Hello! Fashion cover shoot to introduce her fifth fashion series with Next, which is based around her personal style. So it's no surprise she has the perfect outfit in mind already.

MORE: Rising stars: Meet the new faces of the Hello! Fashion September Issue

RELATED: Antonia Thomas on landing her dream roles, The Good Doctor, Misfits, and her next projects

Hello! Fashion - November 2022

When asked who her dream date is she reveals "it’s only right that I take my husband," former JLS member Marvin Humes on her fantasy evening. Rochelle and Marvin are often described as a power couple, after getting married in 2012 they have often worked on-screen together presenting music shows Playlisters and The Hit List; as well as guest-presenting This Morning on several occasions.

When it comes to Rochelle Humes life, it sounds like she's already living the dream.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.